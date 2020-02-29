Woman who stole £13k from church nursery avoids jail

This is the woman who has managed to avoid jail after stealing more than £13,000 from a church nursery group.

Joanne Montgomery was given a nine-month suspended sentence for defrauding Little Oaks pre-school over the course of three years.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position and another of theft by an employee at Craigavon Crown Court.

She defrauded the children’s group which she managed by writing out cheques worth nearly £10,000 made payable to herself between April 2015 and May 2016.

Montgomery, from Stoneyford in Co Antrim, also stole cash raised for the nursery at fundraising events between December 2013 and September 2016.

On the charge of fraud she was sentenced to nine months while on the charge of theft she was given six months, both suspended for three years.

Along with her suspended jail term, she was also ordered to pay compensation to the group of £13,754.

A pre-sentence hearing in January was told that Montgomery had kept her family in the dark about her offending.

Montgomery had attempted to remortgage her house in a bid to raise funds to pay back the money she stole but this was unsuccessful.

She also offered to cash in a pension from her former employers, worth just over £10,000.

A barrister for the Crown was sceptical of her attempts to gather compensation money, telling the court: “She had been the manager of the group, people’s taxes were not paid and items for the children were unable to be bought.”

He added: “If someone had to make reparation and can realistically do it, the court needs to take that into account”.

The same hearing was told that the mother-of-four had not told her family about the case.

This did not go down well with Judge Patrick Lynch QC, who remarked: “I think trying to hide this is probably the worst thing that she can do and doesn’t impress the court at all.”