Women take to Belfast streets to protest gender-based violence

Elaine Corry (left) listens to her co-organiser Danielle Roberts speaking during a Reclaim The Night rally

From left: Speakers Dr Manal Mahadi Hassan, Alexa Moore, Elaine Corry, Danielle Roberts, Nandi Jola, Ellen Fearon, and Ivanka Petrova Antova, during a Reclaim The Night rally at Writer’s Square in Belfast

An activist at the Reclaim the Night rally in Belfast

Hundreds of women took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday night to demand action on gender-based violence.

The Reclaim the Night rally began at Writer’s Square at around 6pm, when protesters gathered to hear speeches and poetry.

The demonstrators marched to the Albert Clock, keeping up the group’s annual tradition of showing solidarity with victims and survivors.

Co-organiser and speaker Danielle Roberts said the rally was particularly relevant this year following so many high-profile acts of violence against women across Northern Ireland and the UK.

She said: “Reclaim the Night is an opportunity to raise our collective voice against street harassment and gender-based violence and to show solidarity with victims and survivors.

“Violence against women didn’t stop during the pandemic. Indeed, for many in abusive relationships and family situations, it was exacerbated by it. We are also hearing cases of spiking on nights out and a rise in transphobic hate crime.”

Reclaim the Night was launched in Leeds in 1977 in response to police advising women to stay indoors at night during the Yorkshire Ripper’s reign of terror.

Earlier in Writer’s Square, anti-racism activists from United Against Racism held a rally demanding open borders after the deaths of 27 people on the English Channel. Organiser Ivanka Antova said the UK’s immigration policy was turning the stretch of water into a “mass grave”. The protest attracted a small number of demonstrators.