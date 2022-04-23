World-record gathering of space cadets in Derry

Charity event sees 716 stargazers turn up in astronaut costumes to raise money for hospice

A new Guinness World Record has been set in Derry-Londonderry

Our Place in Space: A record breaking 716 astronauts arrived today to Bay Road Park in Derry to beating the previous record of 257 (Credit: @ourplaceearth)

Our Place in Space: A record breaking 716 astronauts arrived today to Bay Road Park in Derry to beating the previous record of 257. Pictured RTE presenter Mark Langtry (left) and Blue Peter presenter Adam B (Credit: @ourplaceearth)

Derry has broken the world record for the number of people dressed as astronauts in one place.

YouTube star and Maiden City native Adam B put out a call for volunteers last week to help him break the unusual Guinness World Record.

In the bright sunshine at the city’s Bay Road Park on Saturday, 716 intrepid space cadets young and old turned out in their astronaut costumes to smash the previous record of 257.

Adam B, a former Blue Peter and CBBC presenter, took part in the quirky gathering which was organised in aid of Foyle Hospice.

The event formed part of the collaborative art project Our Place In Space which celebrates human life on earth and in the solar system.

Posting on their social media the art collective said: “Mission accomplished! We only went and done it! We are officially Guinness World Record breakers after 716 (of you) arrived today to Bay Road Park.

“We did it! The costumes were out-of-this-world, hearts were captured, minds blown & our hosts of the day Adam B and Mark Langtry, knocked our moon boots off.

“Thank you to everyone who came out suited and booted to help us do it.”