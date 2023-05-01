World War Two vet Poppa Jim (92) gets back in the saddle for charity cycle

WWII vet pedalling length of Britain for group set up by Spirit of NI-winning grand-daughter

Young people at one of the schools Jim is raising money for

Charlene with one of the African children she wanted to help

A sprightly war veteran is marking his 97th year by cycling the length of Britain.

The 1,744km trek from Land’s End to John O’Groats is the third challenge taken on by Jim Copeland in aid of the Charlene’s Project charity set up by his late grand-daughter, Charlene Barr.

Last year he circumnavigated Ireland twice, notching up 2,112km, for his 96th birthday in June, raising thousands of pounds in the process.

The money was used to help build a secondary school in Uganda.

Jim got an exercise bike to keep himself mobile during lockdown and took on his first challenge in 2021 — a 180km cycle retracing his life journey back to the places he has lived — Waringstown, Bangor, Dungannon, Killyman and Aughnacloy, where he was born.

This year, the man affectionately known as Poppa Jim is back in the saddle.

At a steady pace of between five and seven kilometres a day, he hopes to complete his latest challenge before the 13th anniversary of his grand-daughter’s death on October 30.

Jim, who served in the Second World War, said: “People ask me how I do it, and it is Charlene who gives me the energy to do this.

“I think you need to go to bed at night and be positive about what you want to do the next day.

“I am on the bike first thing every morning. I also think of all the people who have supported me and donated, and that keeps me going.”

Charlene, a past winner of a Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Award, passed away aged 20 in October 2010 while waiting on a lung transplant.

In the months before her death, she set up the charity and raised £120,000 to build a primary school in Uganda.

Her family — dad Dickie Barr, mum Janice and siblings David, Rebecca, Natalie, Bethany and Serena and friends — carried on her vision and built the school.

Thanks largely to the efforts of Poppa Jim’s massive cycle challenges, another new school recently opened in Uganda, with the trustees naming it the Charlene Secondary School in memory of the pensioner’s grand-daughter.

Jim holding a picture of his grand-daughter

It already has 420 pupils, and demand is so high that plans are in place for a classroom extension with additional boarding facilities.

Jim, who is unsteady on his feet and relies on a walking aid to get around, has become a superhero to the community after raising £8,500 to help make the school a reality.

His latest challenge, which he started in February, has already raised £1,500.

He said: “In my day in the 1920s and 30s, we had no running water or electricity, but we did have an oil stove.

“The people in Africa today don’t have any of those things, so it’s good to do something positive for them.”

If you would like to support Jim’s effort and Charlene’s Project, visit https://gofund.me/f3870a06