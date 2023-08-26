Worshippers at Belfast mosque targeted by neo-Nazis feared New Zealand-style attack

Hundreds turn out for rally in support of Muslim community

Cries of "Refugees are welcome here" rang out at the gathering (Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Worshippers at a mosque targeted by neo-Nazis are living in fear of a far-right attack resembling the Christchurch massacre, the imam has said.

Banners bearing the SS insignia, swastikas and the Totenkopf (SS Nazi skull) symbol were put on a lamp post outside the Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry last week.

They were discovered by a woman and her children as they arrived for morning prayers on Wednesday.

Imam Jamaal Iweida (54) said the sinister banners, put up in the dead of night, caused fear of an attack like the 2019 Christchurch shooting in New Zealand, in which 51 people were murdered and 40 injured.

He told Sunday Life: “One of the parents was bringing their child to the mosque the following morning and saw the flags. It reminded him of Christchurch and what happened in the mosque there. He was afraid this could happen here.

“Of course we hope nothing horrific like that ever happens here, but the problem is you cannot predict the actions of individuals.

“Some people who are full of hatred can do anything, but this is why we have increased security and vigilance around the mosque and we’re going to raise money to put additional measures in place.”

The imam was speaking at a solidarity rally for the mosque in Dunmurry on Saturday which was organised by United Against Racism alongside the local community and a coalition of rights groups and unions.

Sunday Life's John Toner speaking to Imam Iweida (Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Several hundred people turned out to show their support.

Chants of “Nazis out”, “refugees are welcome here” and “up the workers” filled the air as speakers addressed the crowd, including Imam Iweida.

He expressed gratitude to all those who had supported him and his congregation and said the attack had only strengthened the community’s resolve.

He added: “There was a bit of shock immediately following the incident, but when we see the support and solidarity from the community we feel reassured about it.

“The reaction from the police and politicians and wider society has been positive and we’re feeling grateful to everybody.

“We have not been intimidated despite what some people might think. That was the intention of those flags, but it has brought our community together and made it stronger for the future.”

Representatives of People Before Profit, including West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll, were in attendance.

Hundreds of people attended the demonstration (Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Posting on social media after the event, Mr Carroll shared images of the protest with the caption: “Massive turnout in Dunmurry to say fascists aren’t welcome to organise or show their rotten flags in our communities.

“The turnout testifies to what can be achieved by anti-racists and anti-fascists when far-right hatemongers attempt to organise in local communities.

“The rise of the far right in the last few years should be of great concern to all radicals and progressives. But there should be no cause for pessimism. Today showed what can be achieved by bold, energetic activism and a commitment to bring people together in united action.”