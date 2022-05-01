X Factor’s Janet Devlin reveals mental health double diagnoses

Singer opens up about struggles

Janet speaks openly to Shane Todd on his Tea With Me podcast about her mental health journey

X Factor star Janet Devlin has opened up about her mental health struggles after she was diagnosed with both borderline personality disorder (BPD) and bipolar type 2.

The Co Tyrone singer-songwriter (27), who has been candid over her battle with alcohol in the past, spoke about her fight to get herself diagnosed with the mental health conditions.

Chatting to Shane Todd on his podcast Tea With Me, she also discussed what she believes is a lack of mental health care provision locally and how she had to go private to move her treatment along.

She said: “There’s virtually no help here at all, I think we have like three psychiatrists that work in Northern Ireland.

“I moved home six months before lockdown and I remember going to my doctor and saying I felt it was about time I got my diagnosis.

“He was, like: ‘Ah, well, we have like three psychiatrists in the country so it’s not going to happen unless you go private’.

“I was looking for a mental health diagnosis and I finally got one, but I had to pay for it.

“I looked at my past and realised I had done a lot of things that were not good.

“I was self-harming at 12 years old, I was anorexic at 15, and I was a fully-fledged alcoholic by 19.

“The math doesn’t math there, something was going on.

“I really needed a diagnosis after I screwed up my life a few times while completely sober. I have managed to do the dumbest stuff imaginable while sober as a judge.

“Clearly something was not right and I went to a psychiatrist; you do a phone call before you get an appointment, and I explained to him the stupid things I had done in my life.

“I can’t even go into it because it’s so bad, but basically I kicked everybody out of my life because that was logical in my brain; I thought it was a great idea. I thought: ‘Everybody that loves me? Get out of my life’.

“After speaking to the psychiatrist I found out I have borderline personality disorder and bipolar type 2.”

The music star from Gortin also joked with Shane about how much she is “loving” the diagnoses, and about how BPD sufferers are viewed by others.

“So, I have a personality disorder and mood disorder, so I’m loving it on both sides, I love life, I’m living the dream,” she said.

“People had tried to tell me I had BPD before and I was a bit like: ‘That’s rude!’ Because it’s the worst mental health diagnosis you can get.

“That’s because they’re the most hated group within the mental health community because they tend to be the most selfish.”

She added: “With BPD, we’re out there ruining other people’s lives as well, not just our own, we love ruining other people’s lives.”

She has been frank in the past about her struggles with alcohol and addiction.

This was highlighted in BBC documentary Janet Devlin: Young, Female And Addicted.

During a recent Facebook Live event she revealed she had almost died on several occasions following her time on The X Factor, as she was always inebriated.

She said: “I wasn’t able to turn up for work. I was constantly drunk.

“I was almost dying a lot, either through taking my own life or I could have accidentally died like a million times.”