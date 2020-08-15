Yellow Vests and anti-fascists in Belfast city centre stand-off

Anti-fascist activists showed up in strength to oppose the launch of an anti-mask group in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

A large police presence was on hand to keep the two groups apart as Yellow Vest Ulster activists held their first gathering at Cornmarket near Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

Belfast Antifa brought dozens of members to the event, some carrying the anti-fascist flag, the LGBT flag and the flag of the International Brigades, which fought Franco’s forces in the Spanish Civil War.

They also chanted “fascist scum” as a Yellow Vest speaker addressed the rally.

Announcing its launch on Thursday, the group posted on its Facebook page: “Yellow Vest Ulster launches this Saturday in Belfast, Cornmarket.

“Expect anti-lockdown and anti-globalisation speakers.

“We must oppose the pandemic lockdown.

“Small businesses are being ruined, mental health issues sky-rocketing.

“We need to do what Sweden did: protect the vulnerable and (get) the rest of society back to work and study.”

The Belfast Antifa page responded with a call for supporters, saying: “The fascist Yellow Vest movement are holding a demo in Belfast city centre.

“We would like to publicly call on all anti-fascist organisations and individuals to get out on Saturday and oppose them.”

A Yellow Vest Ulster member said: “We are here for democracy and civil rights. My mother and father marched for civil rights. We will not be silenced.”

Another member of the Yellow Vest group from the Republic of Ireland read out a list of demands through a megaphone, including government action on health, housing and natural resources.

One activist who also spoke at the event described mask wearers as “muppets”.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were in attendance at a protest in the Cornmarket area of Belfast this afternoon. At this stage, no offences have been identified."