Yo-ho-ho and a barrel of fun at Foyle Maritime Festival

DERRY city was shipshape on Saturday as it welcomed tens of thousands of people for the Foyle Maritime Festival.

Face painting, frolics and fancy dress lit up the banks of the Foyle as children and families enjoy the festivities at the fifth biannual event.

Friday night saw thousands gathering along the water’s edge for a spectacular fireworks display after a parade of sail by a flotilla of ships.

Over 100,000 people are believed to have attended over the course of the five-day festival, which coincides with the return of the Clipper Round The World Race to the city, which wraps up on Sunday.

Free entertainment included live art and animation installations, virtual reality experiences, acrobats, animated performers and an array of watersports including kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.

Live music performances have been taking place, alongside workshops, boat tours and street theatre.

This afternoon will see another parade of sail as well as a tall ships display, alongside a host of educational entertainment for families and street art performances.

Festival and events manager Jacqueline Whoriskey said she was delighted to see such strong visitor numbers.

She added: “It has been the perfect festival for family fun and I would encourage everyone to make their way to the city today. You won’t be disappointed.”