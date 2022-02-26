Youth body phasing out mental health teams for children

Budget cuts hitting Agency hard, MLAs told

Plans for mental health teams to work with children and teenagers within Northern Ireland are to be phased out, Stormont has been told.

The decision has been made despite a surge in mental health problems during the pandemic.

The Youth Justice Agency, which works to stop children and young people committing crime, said the effect of proposed budget cuts would be disastrous.

Chief executive Stephen Martin added: “I hoped we would be able to continue rolling out that service, but with the budget cuts, I do not think that will be possible.”

He told Stormont’s justice committee, that the agency had been successful over the past six years in preventing young people who have come to the attention of the PSNI from acquiring criminal records.

In 2019/20 less than one in 10 of the young people referred through community resolution notices went on to reoffend within a year.

But that will be impacted by looming budget cuts that have already forced the body to reduce the number of its premises from 25 to 10.

Mr Martin told MLAs: “With careful management of resources and regular prioritisation, we can live within the proposed budget in the first year.

“From year two, however, the cuts will start to bite.

“That work prevents re-offending, but it is not required by statute, and we will need to reduce it as budget cuts bite, particularly from year two on.

“It frustrates us, because early work to prevent reoffending keeps more young people out of the system.

“We may be left with no choice, however.

“We have reduced premises significantly. We had 25 seven or eight years ago.

“We are now down to 10 and are reducing to nine from April 1 because we are closing the Coleraine office and rationalising it with Ballymena.

“We have probably rationalised close to as much as we can already.

“We cannot make many more savings.”