NI man jailed after mum shopped him to cops for stealing mate's PlayStation

Kyle Elliott (22) from Portadown who got a four month jail sentence for offences including stealing a mate's Playstation.

A mother reported her son to the police for stealing his friend’s PlayStation 4, a court has been told.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink, Kyle Elliott admitted burglary and causing criminal damage shortly after Christmas 2018.

He also admitted criminal damage, common assault and breaching a restraining order in relation to an incident at his mum’s house in March.

Elliott, from Clendinning Way in Portadown, smashed a window to get into his friend’s house when no-one was home.

He stole the games console and £200 worth of games — but left his fingerprints at the scene.

While the defendant’s mum has since returned the stolen console to her son’s friend, the games could not be recovered.

Addressing the more recent crimes, a prosecution lawyer said officers were called to Elliott’s mother’s home over reports he had punched a wall and been verbally aggressive.

District Judge Amanda Brady sentenced the defendant to four months’ jail but, because of time on remand, Elliott will be freed within days.