NI tributes to Bagatelle star Liam Reilly

Tragic frontman ‘one of the best songwriters in Ireland’

Tributes have poured in for Bagatelle frontman Liam Reilly, who has died aged 65.

The Dundalk musician, who penned the band’s best-known song Summer in Dublin, was a regular visitor to Northern Ireland, having played scores of gigs.

His band was even caught up in the UDA ambush of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams in Belfast city centre in 1984, in which the republican leader was shot in the neck and shoulder and left seriously injured.

The family of the pianist, singer and songwriter confirmed his death yesterday, saying: “With sad hearts, the family of Liam Reilly, musician, songwriter and frontman of Bagatelle, wish to confirm that he passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on January 1, 2021.

“We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss but celebrate the extraordinary talent of the man whose songs meant so much to so many.”

The band he formed in 1978 with drummer Wally McConville, bass player Ken Doyle and guitarist John O’Brien was also known for hits Second Violin, Jersey Girl and Leeson Street Lady.

After Bagatelle split up, Mr Reilly launched a solo career and represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1990. He came joint-second with his song Somewhere in Europe.

He also composed Ireland’s 1991 Eurovision entry Could It Be That I’m In Love, which was performed by Kim Jackson and placed tenth in the competition.

The band reformed in 1992 and then five years ago Bagatelle hit the road for their One Final Tour series of shows, but they enjoyed performing so much they decided to keep going.

In 2019, ahead of a show in Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, Mr Reilly told Sunday Life of his sadness at the death earlier that year of band founder John O’Brien.

He said he would be thinking of his “rock” during performances to mark the group’s 40 years in the music business.

The singer-songwriter said one show that really stuck in his memory was a gig in Strabane that took place shortly after his father died.

“I’d gone up to Strabane after my dad’s funeral and had just got to the part of (their song Streets of New York) that says ‘I went home that December cause the old fella died’ when I broke down,” he explained.

“I couldn’t get the words out. I guess that it was a delayed reaction to my dad’s death.”

Fellow band member Ken Doyle revealed how they found themselves in the midst of that gun attack 36 years ago when Gerry Adams was shot and wounded by loyalists in the centre of Belfast.

“We were driving through the city on our way to a gig in Portrush when we saw a car coming towards us with the smoke coming out of the tyres. I thought it was a joyrider, but the next thing we noticed were soldiers and policemen all over the place with their guns,” Ken said.

“I crouched down as low as I could get in the car as it all kicked off. However, not everyone was panicking like us. I can still see children coming out of a nearby school and, despite all the commotion around them, they looked as if nothing had happened. We went on our way again and it was only when we got to Portrush that we found out that we had been in the very place where there’d been an attempt on Gerry Adams’ life.”

U2’s Bono has acknowledged that Bagatelle was a major influence on him and his colleagues.

Joe Gallagher, the band’s promoter, who’s from Strabane, told BBC Radio Ulster that he was “one of the best singer-songwriters Ireland has ever seen or produced”.

The Wolfe Tones paid their own tribute, tweeting: “We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Liam Reilly of Bagatelle. A master songwriter, Streets of New York, Flight of the Earl’s, Boston Rose + many more, condolences to family and friends.”

Portaferry singer Ryan McMullan, who has covered Bagatelle’s Streets of New York, posted on Twitter: “Devastated to hear of the passing of Liam Reilly. One of Ireland’s greatest songwriters.

“I never got the chance to meet him, but I always hoped I would so I could thank him for writing The Streets of New York.

“I hope that he would have enjoyed my version. Thank you Liam.”

Guitarist Stephen Travers, a survivor of the Miami Showband massacre, wrote: “My heart goes out to Liam’s family and friends and to Ken and Jim and to all his fans. Ireland has lost a national treasure, but his legacy will live on for ever.”

U105 presenter Johnny Hero described him as “a hugely talented man”, while BBC radio star and former UTV Kelly Show host Gerry Kelly called him “a really lovely man and a most gifted songwriter and performer”.