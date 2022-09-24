Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough insists he still wants to be 'father figure' for striker Kyle Lafferty

Ian Baraclough says he will continue to offer his support to Kyle Lafferty

Kyle Lafferty has been withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League matches

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he wants to remain a “father figure” to his players as he gave his backing to under-fire striker Kyle Lafferty.

Lafferty was axed from the Northern Ireland squad yesterday by the Irish FA after a video emerged mid-week on social media of the striker appearing to make an alleged sectarian remark.

Kilmarnock, his club in Scotland, have launched an investigation into the incident.

But Baraclough has insisted he will throw his arms around the 35-year-old and welcome him back into the international fold.

Lafferty will miss today’s home Nations League clash with Kosovo (5pm) and Tuesday’s game in Greece, however Baraclough said he would not leave the striker out in the cold when selecting future squads.

“I’m here to support my players,” he said. “I’ve always looked at the manager’s role as having many facets to it and that includes being a father figure, someone they can turn to and talk to and that relationship will still be there.

“It’s not necessarily the end. It will be reported in some quarters as that and it will be sensationalised but I’m there for Kyle.”

Baraclough added: “We’re fully focused now. The squad are aware of the situation. Kyle is a popular figure within the group. For me, everyone rallies around him and it’s case of looking towards Kosovo, talking about the football side.”

When asked what he made of the video, Baraclough replied: “I’m not going to speak about it.”

He stressed: “What I will say is that the cross-community work done by the IFA, and which will continue to be done, is something that is backed by everybody.

“I understand those complexities (of living in Northern Ireland), although I have not lived here or grown up here or lived with what has happened during the Troubles but further forward and how society is dealing with what has happened in the past.

Ian Baraclough says he will continue to offer his support to Kyle Lafferty

“Hopefully going forward it is a stronger, more together nation and for me we play a part in that by bringing a group of fans together that love supporting Northern Ireland and the football team. For me, if you are winning games, that makes everyone happy.”

Yesterday morning the Irish FA released a statement confirming that Lafferty had left the squad.

It read: “The Irish Football Association is aware of a social media video which has been circulated widely. The Association also notes an investigation has been launched into the video by the striker’s club, Kilmarnock FC.

“A minor back problem prevented Lafferty from participating in training since Tuesday.”

Would the Irish FA be conducting any further inquiry?

“He’s not our contracted player,” said Baraclough. “He’s with us at this moment in time, but he’s contracted by Kilmarnock. They pay his wages, they own his contract and it’s for them to conduct the inquiry.

“I’m not going to go into the conversation but it’s right that we spoke about things. You have to discuss them. He’s a player of ours and there’s an attention to detail you have to take care of.

“I can’t elaborate on what the statement says but clearly it’s something that we’d rather not be talking about.”

Lafferty has earned 89 Northern Ireland caps since making his debut in 2006, scoring 20 goals for his country.