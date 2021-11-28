Northern Ireland is most dangerous place in Europe for women

Stats show NI is most dangerous place on continent for women, with more domestic violence killings here per capita than anywhere else ... only Romania matches us

More women are murdered in Northern Ireland as a result of domestic violence than in any other part of western Europe per head of capita, frightening statistics have revealed.

Only Romania matches our grim toll in the whole of Europe of 0.43 killings per 100,000 inhabitants, which is three times that of England and Wales.

Justice Minister Naomi Long admits ‘femicide’ – which has increased here since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic with 11 murders – is of “genuine concern”.

Justice Minister Naomi Long

She expressed her fears in a response to an Assembly question by SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin who asked what the Department of Justice (DoJ) was doing to tackle the problem.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK which does not have a law criminalising the use of coercive control on a partner.

Mrs Long said she is hopeful new legislation to be introduced next year aimed at curbing domestic abuse will protect those most at risk.

“The number of people both suffering from, and killed as a result of, domestic abuse is of genuine concern,” said the minister.

“A new domestic abuse offence will be introduced early next year that will capture patterns of non-physical abusive behaviour, including controlling and coercive behaviour, by a partner, ex-partner or close family member. This will also include behaviour that is physically violent, threatening or intimidating”

HARROWING: Police at the scene of Karen McClean’s murder in Rathcoole

Campaigners have long complained that domestic abuse laws in Northern Ireland do not go far enough, leading the DoJ to introduce a Domestic Homicide Review model to prevent future violence through learning and good practice.

Ministers are also examining how the law treats non-fatal strangulation – a strong indicator of increasing violence in abusive relationships and which increases sevenfold the victim’s risk of being killed.

“Any new legislation will be introduced early in the next Assembly mandate,” added Mrs Long.

Sadly the laws will come too late for the 11 women killed in Northern Ireland in the 20 months since coronavirus struck.

This is a fact not lost on Carol Corr, whose own daughter Joleen Corr was murdered by abusive ex-partner Micky ‘Dope’ O’Connor.

The mother-of-one, who would have celebrated her 31st birthday tomorrow, was left in a vegetative state after being beaten and thrown down the stairs in December 2016.

Joleen Corr with devastating injuries surrounded by her family, including mother Carol

She died two years later after a landmark court ruling decided she should no longer be kept alive. In July 2020 O’Connor was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum 16 year tariff.

“Joleen was the victim of domestic violence for a long time, and she only took O’Connor back through fear, not love,” explained Carol Corr.

“She was terrified of him, that’s why she let him back into her life when she should have told him to leave.”

Carol says her heart goes out to any woman in a domestic violence situation and called for new legislation to be “speeded up” to prevent any more suffering.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Northern Ireland has the highest rate of murders in Europe of women because of domestic violence,” she added.

“You only have to look at our Joleen’s case. She was surrounded by a loving family who would do anything for her, and even that couldn’t prevent he being killed by that coward.

“O’Connor is absolutely worthless compared to my daughter, like all domestic abusers are. She was beautiful and kind, someone who would do anything to help you, but he was the opposite – a bully-boy who was only good for hitting women,” said Carol.

“He was moved from Maghaberry Prison to Magilligan Prison because he couldn’t face the other inmates and was afraid of them confronting him over what he did to Joleen.”

COWARD: Michael O’Connor

Last week south Belfast man Jordan Kennedy (23) was sentenced to life in prison for the April 2020 murder of his mum Emma Jane McParland (39) who he stabbed to death.

The most recent killing of a woman in which domestic violence is suspected occurred in Maghera, Co Londonderry, last month when Katrina Rainey was locked in a car which was set on fire. Her husband Tomas Rainey (59) has been charged with her murder.

Other recent victims include mum of two Natasha Melendez (32) who died a week after being assaulted at her Lisburn home, and grandmother Elizabeth Dobbin (82) who was killed in Larne.

Dawid Lucek Mietus is accused over the murder of Patrycja Wyrebek

Patrycja Wyrebek (20) was found dead in the bath of a house in Newry, while Katie Simpson (21) suffered multiple injuries in a case that was originally treated as suicide before a man ,close to her was charged with her murder.

Susan Baird (60) died following a violent attack at her south Belfast home, while Karen McClean and (50) and Stacey Knell (30) were the victims of a double homicide on the same night in Newtownabbey.

Ludmila Poletevola (61) was beaten to death with a hammer in Limavady. And Katie Brankin (37) was stabbed to death in a campsite near the town in July. Her partner Thomas Davidson was charged with her murder but died in prison while on remand.