Northern Ireland record their first ever Nations League win - at the 15th time of asking - after stunning late comeback

Northern Ireland 2 Kosovo 1

Considering the suffering endured we can’t say it was worth the wait but at the 15th time of asking, Northern Ireland have won a Nations League game - sparking joy among the supporters and relief for manager Ian Baraclough.

It would be wrong to say there hasn’t been this much excitement since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first small steps on the Moon in 1969, but this was still a moment to savour for the long suffering Green and White Army at Windsor Park.

Only the second win in 15 internationals in Belfast was Baraclough’s fourth competitive victory in 21 matches and gives him a fighting chance of prolonging his stay for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Defeat would have seen the storm clouds thicken over the manager’s head but in the early evening September sunshine, his players found a spark that will now hopefully mark a turning point for this squad.

Vedat Muriqi had fired Kosovo ahead in the 58th minute with a sublime finish and Northern Ireland were sliding to another frustrating loss but substitute Gavin Whyte came to the party with a goal and an assist and Josh Magennis provided the late drama with a superb header in injury time.

Whyte scored on 82 minutes and then supplied the perfect cross for Magennis to clinch his side’s first Nations League triumph.

What looked like being another video nasty produced a Hollywood ending.

Another day, another controversial video and Conor McMenamin was withdrawn from the squad, joining Kyle Lafferty in the shadows.

The fans made their support for Lafferty clear by belting out a song in tribute.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Tom Flanagan, Jamal Lewis, Corry Evans, Conor Bradley, Magennis, Dion Charles and George Saville returned to the line up with Charles and Magennis leading from the front.

After a respectful minute’s silence honouring the late Queen, Northern Ireland were hungry to make a fast start but it was the visitors who almost landed the first blow.

Peacock-Farrell palmed away Florent Muslija’s curling effort and the keeper then breathed a huge sigh of relief when Milot Rashica couldn’t force home the rebound.

Rashica fluffed his lines again as the Burnley stopper had to clear the danger. Kosovo were the more dangerous attacking side, with central defender Fidan Aliti hooking the ball over the top from close range.

The men in green had possession in their opponent’s half but were struggling to inflict damage. A dangerous cross from Conor Bradley caused alarm but Charles couldn’t get a vital touch.

Peacock-Farrell was the busier of the two keepers, pushing away Muslija’s free kick which bounced off the surface.

The Northern Ireland defence was being tested by a side that looked comfortable in possession and confident.

Half an hour passed without Baraclough’s men landing a glove. Kosovo were passing the ball better and in the 36th minute they came close to breaking the deadlock.

Elbasan Rashani’s header from Bersant Celina’s delivery sailed over the woodwork.

Northern Ireland were shaken but their best moment of the half came a minute later when Charles stung the palms of Arijanet Muric. It was an effort that had power but was too close to the keeper.

Charles poked the ball at Muric as another chance came to nothing. Betim Fazliji chopped down Davis and earned a yellow card but the set piece failed to produce anything and the half time whistle put fans out of their misery.

Northern Ireland were guilty of a lack of conviction and belief. There was a nervousness in their play with only Charles carrying a threat.

The midfield of Davis, Saville and Corry Evans were struggling to get forward and feed the wing backs, Lewis and Bradley. Cohesion and courage was missing from a side that should have been out to make a statement.

For five games in a row Northern Ireland failed to score in the opening half and that lack of creativity was painful to watch.

Perhaps Paddy McNair, playing on the right of a back three, could have added athleticism and drive from midfield.

A minute after the restart Saville played through Bradley who cut inside and with his weaker foot drove the ball straight at Muric.

Charles thought he had scored his first Northern Ireland goal in the 56th minute following a neat finish but the assistant referee’s flag cut short the celebrations.

Two minutes later, Kosovo’s captain found the bottom corner with a sweet strike. Muriqi shrugged off Jonny Evans and unleashed a powerful drive which had too much venom for Peacock-Farrell.

Could Northern Ireland respond? On 63 minutes Jonny Evans’ header from McNair’s corner was cleared off the line by the goalscorer Muriqi and then Magennis’ header was tipped onto the bar by Muric who then smothered Bradley’s effort.

Jordan Thompson replaced Saville and while Northern Ireland were behind on the scoreline they began to apply pressure.

On 77 minutes Baraclough rolled the dice, bringing on Shayne Lavery, Whyte and Shane Ferguson for Charles, Corry Evans and Lewis.

Kosovo came close to making it 2-0 but Peacock-Farrell made an impressive save to deny Muriqi. Seconds later, in the 82nd minute, Lavery broke free in the box and squared the ball, allowing Whyte to arrive at the perfect time and fire in the equaliser.

It was a leveller Northern Ireland deserved but they had to survive a few late scares as Muriqi and substitute Arber Zeneli almost grabbed the win.

Instead, it was Northern Ireland who finished with a bang. Whyte turned provider two minutes into added time with Magennis burying a stunning header past Muric.

After the summer of discontent an autumn of agony has been averted.

The Windsor faithful were on their feet, saluting a brave fightback.

It wasn’t a perfect performance but it was a Nations League victory and Whyte’s contribution from the bench was immense.

From restricted crowds during the pandemic to injuries, withdrawals, backroom changes and a brutal June schedule, Baraclough’s managerial powers have been tested but fans were losing faith.

They had voiced their alarm and only Jonny Evans’ late equaliser against Cyprus prevented those jeers from increasing in volume.

Too many of the players are not playing regularly for their clubs or at a high enough level but they found the character and spirit to dig out a huge result against Kosovo.

The visitors had enough chances to win but Northern Ireland and Baraclough finally had luck on their side.

It could well be enough to avoid relegation and Baraclough can enjoy the next few days until the Greece game on Tuesday. Time will tell whether this result can be a springboard to better days.

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell, Bradley, Lewis (Ferguson 77), Flanagan, J Evans, Saville (Thompson 67), Davis (McCann 91) C Evans (Whyte 77), Charles (Lavery 77), McNair, Magennis. Subs not used: Hazard, Southwood, Balmer, Lane, Charles, Brown.

Kosovo: Muric, Hadergjonaj, Aliti, Fazligi, Rashica (Zeneli 69), Muslija (Loshaj 78), Celina, Rashani (Bytyqi 87), Muriqi, Dresecic, Rrudhani. Subs not used: Ujkani, Bekaj, Kryeziu, Rrahmani, Emerllahu, Dellova, Krasniqi, Domgjoni.

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden).