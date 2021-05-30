Now that the season is over, it's time to reveal my Irish League Team of the Year

For more years than I’d care to remember, my Team of the Season has conjured up all sorts of arguments, different viewpoints and plenty of banter — I wouldn’t have it any other way — so, with the Danske Bank Premiership campaign now over, I’ve picked my star men from the last seven months in a 3-5-2 formation for you to cast your eyes over... and no doubt get straight onto Twitter to tell me all the mistakes I’ve made!