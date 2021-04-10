OAP paedo ‘stole booze and violated order’

During a brief hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court, the matter was adjourned until later this month. (stock picture)

A paedophile former UVF man who once performed a lewd act outside a nursery school has been charged with theft and breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Former loyalist prisoner Alexander Reynolds is alleged to have stolen a £4.50 bottle of cider from Russell’s Shop 4U on Belfast Botanic Avenue in March 2019.

The 74-year-old, who now lives in a care home in the south of the city, is further alleged to have failed to notify police of a change in his address on September 23 last year.

During a brief hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court, the matter was adjourned until later this month because of an issue over serving Reynolds with legal documents.

The defendant was jailed for seven months last year after exposing his penis in a coffee shop on the Upper Newtownards Road.

A witness said she saw the pensioner put on a condom and “play with himself”.

He admitted exposing himself and breaching the SOPO, which was put in place for sexually assaulting a child.

Reynolds’ solicitor told the court his client committed most of his crimes after his marriage broke down and he became estranged from his family aged 60.

Before racking up a string of sex convictions, the former Shankill Road man served 15 years in jail after being caught with explosives in 1977.

In 2017, he was jailed for performing a lewd act outside a nursery school.

Laganside Crown Court was told a motorist saw him sitting on a wall outside the building with his trousers around his knees and his penis in his hand.

He initially denied committing a lewd act or knowing he was outside a nursery school but later pleaded guilty.

Reynolds was given a five-month sentence but released due to time already served.