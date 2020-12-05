Offender on licence caught with drugs in Belfast

A man who came to Belfast from England while on licence from prison has been caught with class A drugs.

Wayne MacPherson appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday on two charges after he was caught by officers in the city centre.

A police officer told District Judge Mark Hamill that MacPherson was seen acting suspiciously by officers on patrol on Pakenham Street, off the Dublin Road on Thursday evening.

He was spotted in a doorway with another man and seen putting his hand down his own trousers.

MacPherson was searched along with another man and found to have £100 worth of cocaine and Xanax tablets worth £20.

The officer added that the 36-year-old had served a “substantial” period of custody in England and was freed on licence, which had now been revoked.

A defence said MacPherson had made full admissions in interview and had dealt with the matter in the most efficient way given the Covid-19 backlog in the judicial system.

He was fined £120 for the possession of cocaine and £75 for possession of Xanax.