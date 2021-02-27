Ogle murder accused arrested over Pitt Park gathering hid cocaine under his bed

Ian Ogle murder accused Glenn Rainey hid £20 worth of cocaine under his bed, a court has heard.

The 34-year-old was charged possession of class A after his arrest on Friday over the alleged UVF show of strength in Pitt Park in east Belfast.

A prosecution barrister told Belfast Magistrates’ Court today that officers found the drug under his bed, on top of a “communication device”.

Objecting to Rainey being released on bail the lawyer said he was currently on High Court bail for murder and had a history of drugs offences.

This included a conviction for supplying class A drugs in 2015.

But District Judge Mark Hamill pointed out that the maximum penalty for simple possession was six months and if he were refused bail he could serve the equivalent of that sentence while on remand in jail.

He said it was a “flimsy charge to hang your hat on” for an objection to bail which was “using a sledge hammer to crack a walnut”

Judge Hamill added that he would be fascinated to see if a High Court judge disagreed.

Rainey’s barrister agreed with Judge Hamill adding that he would likely be facing a fine rather than any time in custody.

Judge Hamill released Rainey on his own bail of £400 along with his existing High Court bail conditions.

The gathering of 60 men in Pitt Park earlier this month which led to his arrest was in part a response to an attack on the home of a relative of Rainey’s in east Belfast.

A file has been sent to the Public Prosecution Service regarding Rainey’s involvement in the alleged UVF stunt near the Newtownards Road.

Rainey is also currently awaiting a Diplock non-jury trial for the murder of Mr Ogle in January 2019 but also for drug dealing after cops busted his alleged cocaine supply network in March the same year.

Earlier this month Rainey was before the same court where he was fined £75 for driving without a licence or insurance last November.