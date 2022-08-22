Orto Pizza review: Delicious dessert the highlight of lunch in Stranmillis

Living up to what went before can be difficult, particularly if a new pizza place is based where Cafe Conor served so many hungry BT9 visitors.

That said, Orto is delivering on price, taste and the ability to fill bellies. Open for pastries and hot drinks from 8.30am, Monday to Saturday, we ventured in at 12 after a perusal around the Ulster Musuem. Yes, looking at all that culture and the Derry Girls’ blackboard does whet your appetite.

Though Cafe Conor was never a large establishment, Orto has removed some seats, giving the tables there more room to breathe. Its pared back, minimalist decor — lots of pale wood — is welcoming but you do miss the giant pictures that used to adorn the walls.

But Orto has a lot going for it. Firstly, the lunch menu, available from 11am. Concise, simple and clear, you can choose from salads, filled focaccias, flatbreads, a select number of pizzas, plus a selection of dips (truffle mayo, be still my beating heart). No messing about, no misunderstanding about what you’re ordering.

Flatbread with pepperoni, chorizo and hot honey

My friend opted for a filled focaccia with buffalo chicken, pancetta and blue cheese mayo. It arrived, larger than expected, on a wooden board accompanied with a pizza wheel.

The chicken had that mouth puckering tang of buffalo sauce that you want, but the blue cheese mayo had only a hint of fromage, which may suit anyone dithering about ordering.

I had the pepperoni, rocket and hot honey flatbread and was pleased when a fairly large lunch came my way. The honey adds a hit of sweetness to the flatbread that cuts through the sourness of the rocket. Absolutely delicious, though I did add balsamic. It didn’t need it; I just love balsamic vinegar.

We shared a small portion of Caesar salad, full of crispy salad (no soggy leaves here) and bacon bits. The salad also comes in a large serving but it worked perfectly as a side dish.

Full disclosure: we had already visited Orto so the reason we came back was the desserts. Though tiramisu wasn’t on the menu the day we reviewed, my coffee-loving friend can attest it was well worth ordering. This time, she opted for a brownie sundae. Chunks of freshly made brownie swirled with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream made for a decent dessert substitute.

The sweet gods were on my side with my hot cinnamon bun with vanilla ice cream. It’s served in a bowl with a wide lip, which is handy, since you’ll chase every single bit around your tableware to gobble it up. It was gorgeous; easily the nicest cinnamon bun I’ve eaten and the addition of cool, smooth ice cream made it all the more, er, moreish.

Hot cinnamon swirl with vanilla ice cream

Orto’s dinner menu has a range of red (tomato sauce) and white (without tomato sauce) and there’s a gluten free menu.

I will go back to experience an evening with the new pizza place but if you’re looking for a lunchtime spot that’ll fill you up, I’d recommend this.

The Food

Lemonade £1.75

Soft drink £2

Flatbread £8

Filled focaccia £8

Caesar salad £7

Brownie sundae £5.50

Cinnamon swirl £5.50

Americano £2.60

Mint tea £2.50

Total £42.85

The Rating

Service ****

Food ****

Decor ***

Vegetarian ***