Pervert football coach whipped three boys with belt

Parents fury over punishment by man later exposed as sex offender

A pervert football coach was chased away from his team after he whipped three schoolboys with a belt.

Sammy Hawell had been a coach with the junior Belfast side, but was told he was no longer welcome following the sinister assault.

The 56-year-old paedophile from the Shankill Road area will be sentenced on November 3 having admitted historic sex attacks on an eight-year-old boy more than 30 years ago.

It was after this that scheming Hawell found a coaching role with the children’s football team, keeping his dark past hidden from the unsuspecting coaches. However, he was later kicked out of the club after whipping three schoolboys during a residential trip in England.

“Sammy went with the team to Whitley Bay on a soccer skills course and a few of the kids were caught messing around. It was nothing bad, just kids being kids,” a former pal revealed.

“But instead of sending them to their rooms he decided to whip them with a belt across the backside. When their parents found out they went crazy and were going to lynch Sammy. In fairness to the club it kicked him out straight away.”

The incident has come to light again following Hawell’s guilty pleas last month to sex attacks on a young boy. He is on bail after confessing to buggery on a boy under 16 years, two counts of gross indecency with a child, and indecent assault with a male.

Our source added: “You can’t help but wonder did Sammy get some sort of sexual kick from whipping those young footballers with a belt?

“This happened after he had molested that child – it’s really disturbing when you sit down and think about it.”

Convicted sex offender Sammy Hawell was coach at a junior football club

Another parent of a boy in the football team that Hawell coached said: “I can’t help but think was he really interested in football, or was it just a method for him to leer at my wee lad and his friends?”

Hawell fled his Disraeli Street home in the Shankill area after his convictions were revealed in Sunday Life. Before leaving he told former friends he had also been a minor when the committed the sex crimes, but this was false.

Hawell’s lie was similar to his defence when confronted by our reporter. He raged: “I’m not a paedophile, that all happened 40 years ago, it doesn’t count.

“Yes, I pleaded guilty, but so what? If you want to know anything more go and talk to my solicitor.”

As well as being ostracised from the Shankill hated Hawell has been told he is no longer welcome among Linfield supporters’ groups with which he had close associations.

Before being exposed as a child sex predator he was a regular at Windsor Park for Blues’ games, and often helped organise charity events in aid of the club. But that is no longer the case, with horrified Linfield fans saying they want nothing more to do with him.

