This is the businessman who used a taxi company as a cover for his cocaine-dealing empire.

Paul ‘Wiggle’ Mawhinney, who until recently was a director of Call-A-Cab in Bangor, told his customers he was selling cocaine and cannabis for the loyalist paramilitary group.

The 50-year-old gangster was in fact working for himself, and is now facing financial ruin after agreeing to hand over £60,000 of assets to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

There is no suggestion that any other former or current employees or directors of the taxi company had any involvement in criminality.

Mawhinney refused to speak to Sunday Life when we visited his Call-A-Cab premises on the Balloo Road in Bangor.

“I’ve nothing to say to anyone about this,” he replied when asked if he was a UVF member and a drug dealer.

The NCA had been investigating Mawhinney for some time ahead of a High Court judgment last week which ordered him to hand over £60,000 — £45,000 of which came from the sale of a motorhome.

A judge heard how he had “suspected links to the East Belfast UVF” and had been involved in fraud and money laundering.

Loyalist sources told this newspaper that while Mawhinney had been using the UVF name as cover to deal drugs he was not a member. After his criminal behaviour came to light he is understood to have paid the group several thousand pounds.

But that did not prevent an NCA probe into how he obtained his considerable wealth including an impressive £350,000 home in the plush Millreagh development in Dundonald.

“Mawhinney was a low-ranking member of the Red Hand Commando group in Bangor,” explained a source.

“A few years ago he got involved in drug dealing and was using the UVF name so rival criminals would leave him alone.

“When the UVF found out he was gripped and told to knock it on the head. He was never a UVF member and he has absolutely no protection from the organisation.”

Expand Close DEALER: Paul Mawhinney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp DEALER: Paul Mawhinney

Loyalists claim that before Mawhinney was shut down he made a fortune supplying drugs in Bangor, Newtownards and Dundonald.

He resigned as a director of Call-A-Cab NI Ltd last November and handed over 50% of his shares in the business after learning of the NCA probe into his criminal assets.

However, Mawhinney remains a director of Auto Collision NI Ltd, which is registered at the same address on the Balloo Road. The company provides courtesy cars to drivers whose vehicles have been involved in road traffic accidents. There is no suggestion any other employees were involved in his crimes.

Loyalists say that Mawhinney has been lying low since last week’s High Court judgment against him amid fears his involvement in the drugs trade would become known.

“That’s the one thing he didn’t want people to know — that he was involved in the supply of cocaine,” added our source.

The £60,000 civil recovery order against Mawhinney, which he consented to, was granted on September 14 under the 2002 Proceeds of Crime Act. The investigation into him was a joint effort between the NCA and Paramilitary Crime Taskforce.

NCA Operations Manager Steven Brown said: “The NCA’s civil recovery and tax powers allow us to hit them in the pocket and strip away the assets they have obtained through their criminal activity.

“This result demonstrates that our financial investigators will find and recover the proceeds of crime, no matter how carefully they have been hidden.”

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk