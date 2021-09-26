Sunday Life

Back to belfasttelegraph.co.uk

| 15°C Belfast

Sunday Life

Close

Premium

exclusive Pictured: Taxi firm boss who used UVF name to sell cocaine

INVESTIGATION: Paul &lsquo;Wiggle&rsquo; Mawhinney handed over £60,000 of assets to NCA Expand

Close

INVESTIGATION: Paul &lsquo;Wiggle&rsquo; Mawhinney handed over £60,000 of assets to NCA

INVESTIGATION: Paul ‘Wiggle’ Mawhinney handed over £60,000 of assets to NCA

INVESTIGATION: Paul ‘Wiggle’ Mawhinney handed over £60,000 of assets to NCA

Ciaran Barnes Email

This is the businessman who used a taxi company as a cover for his cocaine-dealing empire.

Paul ‘Wiggle’ Mawhinney, who until recently was a director of Call-A-Cab in Bangor, told his customers he was selling cocaine and cannabis for the loyalist paramilitary group.

The 50-year-old gangster was in fact working for himself, and is now facing financial ruin after agreeing to hand over £60,000 of assets to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Top Videos

Privacy