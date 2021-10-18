Plan to install CCTV in Holyland area of Belfast shot down

A proposal to install CCTV in one of Northern Ireland’s most crime-ridden communities has hit a brick wall.

Residents of the Holyland area of Belfast, which has been ravaged by student-linked street disturbances, have pleaded for the Executive to place interface-style cameras in the area to quell any further trouble.

But despite winning the support of politicians, their demand has fallen on deaf ears with the Department for Communities (DfC) confirming it has no plans to do so.

Green Party MLA Clare Bailey said the news will come as a huge blow to locals.

She explained: “The crime rate in the Holyland area is off the charts, yet the Executive has repeatedly failed to take the necessary action to address this.

“This week, the Communities Minister and the Justice Minister both confirmed to me that they have no plans to fund the provision of CCTV in the Holyland.

“Instead of more ministerial inaction, the residents of the Holyland deserve real ministerial leadership.”

Ms Bailey has called for the appointment of a ‘Holyland Tsar’ — a move endorsed by Belfast City Council — as a mechanism for “driving through change when the Executive ministers would seemingly rather do nothing”.

It was a written Assembly question from the South Belfast MLA which led to the DfC confirming it has no plans to fund CCTV in the Holyland.

The department’s Sinn Fein minister Deirdre Hargey replied: “A request for funding has not been made to the Strategic Partnership Group or the Department at this stage.”

The proposal would have seen pillar-mounted CCTV placed in crime hotspots throughout the Holyland.

It would be monitored by security officials who would report any disturbances to the PSNI so trouble could be stopped at an early stage. The cameras would have the added bonus of acting as a crime deterrent.

In recent years the Holyland — which was once a vibrant multi-cultural community in the shadow of Queen’s University — has become a byword for anti-social behaviour.

All night-student parties and the housing there of criminals put out of other parts of Belfast by paramilitaries have led to many long-term residents leaving the area.

Last month five people were arrested and more than 2,500 cans and bottles seized by police during two nights of disturbances which coincided with Freshers Week at Queen’s and Ulster University.

Hundreds of students gathered on the streets for parties, with the PSNI also handing out 10 community resolution notices and a penalty notice for disorderly behaviour.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kilpatrick condemned those involved and urged young people not to travel to the area.

He said: “Far too many people are congregating in the streets of this residential area into the early hours of the morning, disrupting and upsetting residents.

“Residents are fed up and police will robustly address any criminal activity.”

