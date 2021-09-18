PSNI launch inquiry into ‘victim-blaming’ rape leaflets

The PSNI is investigating after police leaflets linking rape to alcohol consumption were distributed at a university.

Flyers discontinued almost two years ago were mistakenly placed around Ulster University’s Magee campus in Londonderry. They read: “Alcohol is the number one rape drug. How much have you taken already?”

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “We are aware that a number of leaflets containing out of date advice are currently in circulation amongst university students.

“These leaflets were discontinued a number of years ago and do not reflect how the PSNI views or treats victims of sexual crime.

“We are making inquiries as to how they came into circulation again and are taking urgent action to ensure that any remaining flyers are destroyed.”

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, added: “I want to take this opportunity to say that if you are a victim of a sexual crime and that if you choose to speak to us, you will be listened to, respected and treated sensitively.

“The only people who are responsible for rape are rapists. Your report will be thoroughly investigated and you will be signposted to support services such as Nexus and Victim Support, among others.

“As a police service, it is our job to keep you safe, to investigate allegations of crime and bring offenders before the courts.

“We are committed to investigating sexual crime robustly and thoroughly and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”

The same leaflets caused controversy in February last year when they were distributed in Belfast, with one critic describing them as a “horrible example of victim blaming”.

Police apologised and launched an investigation.