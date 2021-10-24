Rapist burglar Joe ‘Mexico’ McCabe admits breaking into Belfast house armed with screwdriver

A rapist burglar has admitted a new charge of breaking into a house armed with a screwdriver.

Joe ‘Mexico’ McCabe (38) — who was previously jailed for raping a 64-year-old grandmother — was on probation at the time of the raid at Dunluce Avenue off the Lisburn Road in south Belfast in January.

He was accompanied by druggie pal Scott Axon (28), with the pair pleading guilty to a charge of burglary at Belfast Crown Court last week.

What the terrified homeowner did not know was that one of the men that smashed into the property is considered among the most dangerous criminals in Northern Ireland.

McCabe — who is originally from west Belfast — is considered “unmanageable” by probation staff and has spent the past two decades in and out of prison. The sex predator has breached the terms of early release schemes on SIX occasions since serving a seven year jail term for the rape of a 64-year-old woman during a violent burglary.

Appearing by video-link for Maghaberry Prison last Wednesday, cocky McCabe and his friend Axon entered guilty pleas to breaking into the home on Dunluce Avenue, with a further court of aggravated burglary left on the books. The pair will be sentenced of November 24.

Because of time spent on remand McCabe is likely to be freed by the new year — a prospect that will terrify the vulnerable.

Before being returned to jail earlier this year he had been working as a drug runner, using a bicycle to deliver cocaine to customers.

But the racket came to an end when the thug he had teamed up was thrown back in Maghaberry jail and McCabe returned to carrying out burglaries.

It was during a break-in 2005 that a masked McCabe raped a north Belfast grandmother and subjected her to what a court heard was “a terrifying and prolonged ordeal”.

She begged the thug not to hurt her, telling him she had no money or jewellery.

But he ignored her pleas for mercy, grabbing the her and stripping her naked while shouting: “Kiss me, kiss me on the lips”.

McCabe was jailed for 14 years but freed under an early release scheme in 2013 having served just over half his sentence.

Passing sentence Belfast Crown Court Judge Kevin Finnegan said McCabe he had subjected his pensioner victim to “a terrifying prolonged ordeal”. He described it as “a violent sexual offence carried out with significant gratuitous violence”.

The 2006 court hearing heard McCabe told psychologists he had been hearing voices in his heard since he was eight-years-old.

Later that year he sparked a cross-border manhunt when he illegally fled Northern Ireland and was later found living in a Donegal caravan park.

Since then McCabe has been a regular before the courts.

In August 2020 he was handed another 10 month prison sentence for going on a 2019 Christmas shoplifting spree and thieving four turkeys.

McCabe had only been out of jail a matter of weeks when at the beginning of this year he burgled a house on Dunluce Avenue.

