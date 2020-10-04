Rea on verge of completing six-in-a-row bid after claiming victory in opening race at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea is potentially two races away from winning his sixth World Superbike title in a row

Jonathan Rea set the scene for a history-making six-in-a-row World Superbike title triumphs today in style at Magny-Cours in France as the dominant Kawasaki rider chalked up his 98th victory.

Rea was on a mission yesterday as he shrugged off the atrocious conditions to claim his 10th win of the season, leaving him on the brink of a milestone 100 World Superbike victories.

The Northern Ireland rider qualified on the front row in third position alongside surprise pole man Eugene Laverty and his BMW team-mate Tom Sykes.

However, a cruel twist of fate resulted in both men crashing out at the very first corner in the race after US rider Garrett Gerloff collided with Sykes, whose machine wiped out the unsuspecting Laverty.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Shaun Muir's factory BMW team after luckless Laverty and 2013 champion Sykes had performed so strongly in qualifying.

Champion-elect Rea took maximum advantage as he shot into the lead and it was a position he never relinquished throughout the 21-lap race, which he went on to win by over three seconds from Loris Baz, who celebrated a rostrum result at his home race for the Ten Kate Yamaha team.

Rea's team-mate Alex Lowes finished in a lonely third, while Scott Redding - the main challenger to Rea's throne - could only manage fifth on the Aruba.it Ducati behind team-mate Chaz Davies.

Rea is now 65 points ahead in the standings and is poised to secure his sixth world crown in successive years this afternoon.

"After today, I think I should be happy, but of course tomorrow is one opportunity, but also in Estoril we have three more opportunities," Rea said.

"It's not about the Championship right now, it's about doing the best I can in every race and making no mistakes, and we'll see where we are tomorrow afternoon."

Rea said his plan in yesterday's race worked to perfection as he hit the front and was able to concentrate on setting his own pace.

"You can never plan a wet race but in the beginning my plan was to go to the front and do my own rhythm and forget about the others," Rea said.

"Loris (Baz) was very fast and remained behind me, and the gap was very consistent for more than half the race, so I was having to push on a comfortable limit, but there was not much more because you don't have to make a big mistake to have a big penalty in these conditions.

"I was trying to do everything correct and not go over the limit. That was hard at the front because you have no reference.

"I was just learning the new asphalt, where I could push and where I could not, and also the circuit was changing because we had less water in the beginning, a lot in the middle and so much at the end.

"It was a good learning day for tomorrow because I think we will be even more prepared for whatever happens."

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu completed the top six on the Pata Yamaha behind Redding. Factory Honda rider Leon Haslam blew his chance of a top-six finish when he crashed out on the final lap.

The Superpole race is at 10am today with race two at 1pm.

In the World Supersport 300 Championship, Eunan McGlinchey qualified for the main races for the first time but crashed out of race one yesterday. Race two is scheduled for 2.15pm today.