Red-hot Linfield provide manager David Healy with a winter warmer as they put six of the best past Glenavon

Glenavon 1 Linfield 6

David Healy left a chilly Mourneview Park feeling warm inside after Linfield produced a red-hot performance to turn up the heat in the Danske Bank Premiership title race.

After making heavy weather of things in tough conditions in the first half, with a strong breeze helping them dominate possession, but not the scoreboard, they whipped up a storm with a spectacular second-half display to leave Glenavon feeling out in the cold.

Locked at 1-1 at the break after Conor McCloskey’s superb volley have cancelled out Andrew Clarke’s early opener, it rained goals for the Blues after the restart.

They powered through the second half, racing into a 4-1 lead with three goals inside 11 minutes thanks to Sam Roscoe, Eetu Vertainen and a Chris Shields penalty before Shields struck from the spot again and debutant Max Haygarth netted just three minutes into his Linfield career to completed a fantastic 6-1 victory.

Their first league win of 2023 moved the Blues to within three points of league leaders Cliftonville and that helped Healy forget about the biting temperatures – and the defeat to the Reds last Tuesday night.

“I wouldn’t have minded bring the snood out and I wouldn’t have minded being a little bit warmer, but the performance, that warmed me,” said Healy.

“I thought we deserved to be be in front at half time and we just reassured the players to keep going.

“I didn’t want to be negative because I thought we more than done enough to have at least two, possibly three goals at that stage.

“The performance was upped from the first half and we got the second and third goal and when the boys are playing in the way that we did in the second half it is easier to make the substitutions and get minutes importantly for the games that we have ahead.

“I thought some of our goals in the second half were well worked goals – brilliant goals.

“The manner of the victory today was probably more pleasing.”

Andrew Clarke’s opener after just six minutes, when he found the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box after a corner wasn’t cleared, sparked the Blues and both he and Vertainen could have added to the lead before McCloskey met Conor Kerr’s excellent delivery with an even better finish to level on 18 minutes. The outcome of the game ultimately overshadowing the quality of the strike.

It was against the stiff breeze, however, that Linfield really blew Glenavon away.

Roscoe produced a finish that his striking colleagues would have been proud of with a sweet left-foot shot into the bottom corner from 10 yards out on 53 minutes and it was free-flowing attacking football at its best when Vertainen finished Andrew Clarke’s low delivery at the near post three minutes later.

Fourteen minutes separated Shields’ two penalties – the first awarded when Danny Wallace tripped Daniel Finlayson on 64 minutes and the second for a handball against Aaron Rogers – but the finishes were identical as he beat Rory Brown to find the bottom right corner both times.

It was then six of the best with seven minutes to go when Haygarth immediately endeared himself to the Linfield fans with a cool finish into the same corner as Roscoe had earlier.

Glenavon’s endeavour and bravery had made them well worth being level at half time, but manager Gary Hamilton admitted that it was his own belief that they could go on and win the game that got the better of him.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half and against a strong wind we competed and defended our goal really well,” said Hamilton.

“Second half wasn’t acceptable, it wasn’t anywhere near good enough and I have to take responsibility as well.

“I changed the shape and went positive in the second half, put two back up top. In the first half we went a goal behind and went to 4-3-3 because they had an extra midfielder in there and against the wind we weren’t getting distance on our clearances and they were picking up too many second balls and playing on the front foot.

“We changed it, it worked and then we changed it again in the second half to go positive and try to win the game.

“Looking back now I should have changed it after the second goal and went back to 4-3-3 and tried to give ourselves a chance in the game.

“We we went 3-1 down it was probably too late and then as we tried to get our subs on they made it 4-1 from a penalty.”

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Kerr 7, Birney 5, Wallace 5, Rogers 5 (Ward 80 mins, 5), McCloskey 7 (Doran 80 min, 5), Garrett 6 (Snoddy 65 mins, 5), Baird 6 (Malone 80 mins, 5), Campbell 6, Prendergast 6 (Bradley 65 mins, 5), Fitzpatrick 6.

Unused subs: A Doyle, Burns.

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Finlayson 8, Newberry 7, Roscoe 8, McClean 7, Shields 8, Mulgrew 8 (Palmer 80 mins, 6), M Clarke 7 (Haygarth 80 mins, 7), A Clarke 9, Vertainen 8 (McKee 67 mins, 7), Cooper 6 (Stewart 67 mins, 7).

Unused subs: Walsh, Pepper.

Referee: Tony Clarke 8