Sacked sexual misconduct teacher able to work as a tutor, ex-Education Minister Peter Weir reveals

A teacher dismissed from school for sexual misconduct was still able to work as a tutor, a former Education Minister has revealed.

The DUP’s Peter Weir said it had proved impossible to remove that person from the official register run by the "dysfunctional" General Teachers Council.

The news coming amid confirmation the council is continuing to operate despite the board being stood down.

That decision taken back in December by colleague Michelle McIlveen, the current education minister.

Her predecessor said of the body’s suspension: "Even before that, there was a concern that, from a disciplinary point of view, the General Teaching Council lacked a level of vires (powers)" he said.

Speaking at the assembly's Justice Committee, he went on: "I know of a case about a teacher who was dismissed from their school for a level of sexual misconduct.

"That person probably would not have got a job in another school, but there was no mechanism to give assurance that the person would not simply start to do private tutoring, because they could not be taken off the GTC list."

Peter Weir’s comments came as the current education minister confirmed alleged two cases of bullying within the council.

It had been riven with division and acrimony - with 13 of the 33 members resigning since 2019.

Minister Michelle McIlveen said that potential industrial tribunals and court cases from the internal rows are on-going.

She said: "It is a matter of public record that there have been accusations by former council members of bullying and harassment by other Council members.

"I can confirm I was made aware on February 7 this year of two cases where bullying has been referenced involving members of staff within GTCNI."

But the council, which is responsible for registering new teachers and upholding professional standards, said it was unaware of any proven case of bullying. And that it remains operational.

Registrar Sam Gallaher said: "The decision of the minister was driven by the worrying level of dysfunction within the Board, poor leadership and a deteriorating situation that had resulted in approximately 50 pc of the Board members resigning or withdrawing

And he added: "The operation of the organisation continues with oversight provided by the Department of Education pending a review and consultation on its future.

"It is not appropriate to comment on internal staff matters. I am not aware of any proven allegation of bullying."

The Department of Education said the minister will be launching a public consultation on options for replacing the GTCNI, “while protecting the key functions it is currently continuing to deliver”.