Serial sex offender fears he will die in prison, court told

A serial offender accused of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order fears he will die in prison, a court has heard.

Carey Lyons is accused of possessing six devices prohibited by the order and failing to meet his sex offender notification requirements, both on November 25.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday his solicitor said the 62-year-old had been living in a homeless hostel and struggling to cope in the outside world.

Lyons has more than 60 convictions dating back to 1973, mostly linked to indecent images of children.

A police officer objected to Lyons being released on bail due to the potential risk of further offending.

His solicitor told District Judge Rosalie Prytherch that it was “an unusual case and unusual defendant”.

He said that Lyons can’t cope with outside life and wants to be remanded in custody as he is struggling to live at the Thompson House hostel in Belfast.

The lawyer added that Lyons had contracted Covid-19 and spent two weeks in hospital before being discharged to private accommodation to recuperate.

He said he was bed-ridden during that time and was therefore unable to meet his sex offender notification requirements.

However, he said Lyons fears that if he is sent to Maghaberry Prison he might die there though he did not state why.

The lawyer added that Lyons was in very poor health, with poor mobility and he does not pose a risk to the pubic.

Judge Prytherch refused bail and adjourned the case until December 18.