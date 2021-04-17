'So kind, so cool, so riotously funny' - NI actors pay tribute to Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory

Northern Irish actors who star in BBC’s Peaky Blinders have led tributes to their friend and fellow actor Helen McCrory.

The English actress, known for her role as Polly Gray in the smash hit TV series Peaky Blinders as well as her stage performances, died of cancer aged 52 on Friday.

After the announcement of her death by husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis tributes flooded in from friends and colleagues.

Omagh-born actor Sam Neill, who starred in Peaky Blinders alongside her, tweeted: “Goodbye. Devastated my friend Helen McCrory died today.

“That brilliant woman — the greatest of actors. I so loved our time on Peaky Blinders. She was witty, kind, skilled. Riotously funny.. and so damn cool.

“So young. Heartbroken for Damian and her family.”

Belfast man and fellow Peaky Blinders star Packy Lee, who plays Johnny Dogs in the show, also paid tribute to Ms McCrory and described it as an honour to have worked with her over the last decade.

He told Sunday Life: “She was a wonderful woman. Full of energy and joy, on and off the camera.

“An amazing talent and I’m honoured to have shared the screen with her over the last 10 years.

“We, the cast and crew, are all heartbroken as we are also currently in the middle of shooting season six.”

Hollywood star Cillian Murphy, who appears as Tommy Shelby in the BBC show, also paid tribute to the actor, describing her as “gifted” as well as being a “beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being”.

Mr Murphy said: “I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being.

“She was also a gifted actor — fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.

“It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory (Joe Giddens/PA)

Her husband Damian Lewis revealed on Twitter on Friday she had died at home following a “heroic battle” with cancer.

She starred in ITV drama Quiz and a number of the Harry Potter films as well as the Bond film Skyfall.

The actress also played Cherie Blair, wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, in both The Queen and The Special Relationship.

As well as her film and TV credits, she played seven lead roles at the National Theatre, whose boss Rufus Norris said she was “one of the great actors of her generation”.

Ms McCrory also worked at the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Almeida and the Donmar Warehouse, and earned rave reviews for her role in Uncle Vanya in London and New York in 2002 and 2003.

Actor Michael Sheen, who worked with Ms McCrory on Quiz, also praised her in a post on social media.

“So funny, so passionate, so smart and one of the greatest actors of our time,” he tweeted. “From the first moment I met her when we were just kids it was obvious she was very special. It was an honour to work with her and know her.”

Alongside a photo of Ms McCrory, actress Dame Helen Mirren wrote on Instagram: “A great actress and person. This is so very, very sad.”