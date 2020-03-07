South American student charged with causing death of Co Antrim dad-of-three by careless driving

Isabella Terror (27) from Brazil, accused of causing the road death of Ballycastle man Francis Wilson (41) through careless driving.

A South American student has been charged with causing the death of a Co Antrim dad-of-three by careless driving.

Brazilian woman Isabella Sequetto Terror (27), with an address at Upper Knockbreda Road in east Belfast, has been accused of causing the death of Ballycastle man Francis Watson on February 6 this year.

The 41-year-old construction industry worker, known as Fra, was engaged to be married.

He died as a result of injuries he sustained when his VW Golf was in collision with the Kia Picanto being driven by Isabella Terror on the Drones Road between Cloughmills and Armoy.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Terror first appeared in court last month and was freed on bail.

Last week, at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, a defence counsel withdrew an application to allow Terror’s bail conditions to be varied to allow her to return to her native Brazil.

Terror is due to appear again on March 18.

Following the fatal two-vehicle collision, tributes were paid to Mr Watson who was described as a “fantastic character and a fantastic individual”.

Mr Watson is survived by his parents Gerard and Mary, brother Patrick, children Jessica, Cian and Eoin and partner Roisin.

His funeral took place on Sunday, February 9 at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Church in Ballycastle before he was laid to rest at St Olcan’s graveyard, Armoy.

Mourners also heard Mr Watson had connections with the Glen Rovers GAA club in Armoy.