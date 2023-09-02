10-man Loughgall stun Crusaders with late equaliser

Crusaders 1 Loughgall 1

Crusaders star Paul Heatley opened the scoring in the 75th minute

Benji Magee celebrates his equaliser with his Loughgall teammates

A spirited Loughgall performance at Seaview earned a 1-1 draw against an off colour Crusaders.

The visitors fought back from a goal down and Aaron Duke's sending off to equalise through Benjamin Magee in the 85th minute.

Paul Heatley's 75th minute opener lifted the home side's frustration but last season's Championship winners fought like tigers.

Both sides had chances in the first half with Heatley missing the target twice.

Loughgall also looked threatening as Caolan Loughran shook the crossbar with a long range free kick and Nathaniel Ferris forced Jonny Tuffey to make an impressive save.

Heatley failed to convert another good opportunity in the 64th minute but he did slot in the opener on 75 minutes.

Duke was sent off for the visitors just two minutes after he came on as a substitute after he complained too vigorously after the goal.

But Magee's sublime lob saw the 10 men snatch an equaliser.

The Crues, who confirmed a two-year contract extension for left back Jarlath O'Rourke, were wasteful but well organised Loughgall will feel they deserved at least a point.