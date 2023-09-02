A delighted Dean Smith praises 10-man Loughgall after late equaliser against Crusaders

Crusaders 1 Loughgall 1

Premiership new boys Loughgall bagged a massive point at one of the toughest venues in the league but this was no smash and grab at Seaview – the Villagers produced a performance full of belief and endeavour.

The Crues remain unbeaten but were knocked off top spot in the standings and will feel they had opportunities to kill the game off.

Paul Heatley could have scored more than his second half finish, but Loughgall got off the canvas after conceding the opener and then seeing substitute Aaron Duke dismissed in the aftermath.

Benjamin Magee, a second half replacement, stunned the Shore Road side with a sublime equaliser in the 85th minute.

“I’m massively proud of the boys,” said Loughgall boss Dean Smith. “I think a point is the least we deserved after the endeavour, effort and work-rate we showed from start to finish.

“We also produced quality on the ball – we showed we can play football and we belong here.

“I thought we were poor in possession last Friday night against Glenavon and we didn’t look like ourselves. This was one of our best performances in terms of ball retention and possession.

“We had a good conversation on Thursday about being brave on the ball and it worked a treat.”

The Crues, who drafted in Jude Winchester for the suspended Jordan Forsythe, will be disappointed to drop two points at home but they weren’t clever enough in the final third to break through well organised and determined opponents.

If the visitors were feeling any fear after the Crues' 9-0 demolition of Carrick in their last Premiership test on the Shore Road, they didn't show it.

Loughgall knocked the ball around with conviction and carved out the game's first chance when Jamie Rea's effort sailed past the upright.

Ben Kennedy's clever distribution brightened up a quiet opening, but the hosts almost edged in front on 14 minutes.

Winchester picked out Heatley with a sublime pass and the winger cut inside cleverly but could only drag his shot wide.

It was a let off for the Villagers but fortune smiled on Crusaders in the 24th minute.

Caolan Loughran tried an ambitious set piece from 30 yards out but the ball was struck sweetly, and it crashed off the underside of the crossbar before being cleared.

Two minutes later Heatley saw his powerful shot fail to beat Berraat Turker and he fired the rebound over the top.

But the top flight new boys were playing with confidence and Jonny Tuffey needed to make a stunning block to foil a Nathaniel Ferris strike from close range.

Loughgall showed more composure after the restart and Alberto Almanzar sent a thunderbolt over the woodwork.

Heatley completed his hat trick of misses on 64 minutes when he poked the ball wide after a smart pass from Kennedy.

But it was fourth time lucky for the winger on 75 minutes when he kept a cool head and slotted the ball low past Turker.

Seconds later, Aaron Duke, who had come on as a substitute two minutes earlier, was shown a red card for dissent.

Loughgall were stunned but the lively Magee stung the palms of Tuffey and on 85 minutes he was more lethal, lifting the ball over the former Northern Ireland stopper and into the net.

"We should have been three goals ahead before we scored the goal," said Crues boss Stephen Baxter who has handed a two-year contract extension to left back Jarlath O'Rourke.

“We missed three sitters, then score a good goal, then they had a man sent off so we should have seen the game out. You don’t lose a game from that position, but we let them in.

“While we did some stupid things, they deserve their point. They showed a great desire, hunger and attitude, fair play to them for having a good go at it. With seven minutes to go we couldn’t find a winner.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t win the game but credit where it is due – Loughgall worked very hard and played exceptionally well.”

Crusaders: Tuffey 8, Burns 6 (Smith 64, 6), Lowry 6, Kennedy 7, Lecky 6 (Owens 73, 6), O'Rourke 7, Winchester 7 (Anderson 73, 6), Larmour 7, Heatley 6, McKeown 6, Clarke 6 (Weir 64, 6). Subs not used: Kerr, Teelan, Kennedy.

Loughgall: Turker 7, Rea 7 (Patton 80, 6), Murdock 8, Brogan 7 (Teggart 73, 6), Kelly 7, Andrade 7, Ferris 8 (Duke 73, 4), Hoey 6 (Norton 73, 6), Cartwright 7, Almanzar 7 (Magee 59, 8), Loughran 8. Subs not used: Devine, Carroll.

Referee: Keith Kennedy 7.