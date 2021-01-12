'A disgrace and a farce': Dundela boss Colin Nixon slams Irish FA for handling for Championship season

Colin Nixon as yet to lead his Dundela side in a competitive game, having taken over as manager back in July.

Dundela manager Colin Nixon is refusing to give up on the Bluefin Sport Championship season being played, but has hit out at how clubs and players in the division have been treated.

While the Danske Bank Premiership started in October, having been granted elite status by the Irish FA, Championship sides have been left kicking their heels.

It was a decision that rocked the second tier and, as the months pass by, there are concerns that Championship football won't be played at all this season, leaving them inactive in the League since last March when sport was initially halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glentoran legend Nixon had been relishing the new campaign after becoming Duns boss in July, but has been left angry and frustrated by how the issue has been handled.

"I'm sick, sore and tired about how the Championship has been treated. I think it has been a disgrace and a complete farce from the start," said Nixon.

"I don't say this lightly and I know tough decisions have to be made by the powers-that-be across the board in these difficult times but I feel the IFA need to take a good, hard look at themselves about how they handled this.

"In my opinion, had it been handled correctly, Championship clubs, like those in the Premiership, would have been under way by now and we would have played games.

"I appreciate and respect that there are far more important things going on in the world and we should adhere to all the government guidelines but there are lots of football people in the Championship, like me, who feel the situation we have found ourselves in this season has been a joke."

Asked if he has given up hope of the Championship campaign beginning, he added: "I want the season to get going and have not given up on that.

"Time is moving on but as a club we would be prepared to do all we can to get the season going and to play as many games as possible.

"Obviously if it does start at some stage there is going to be the issue of probably having no fans which means financial implications because we are a club that relies on our social club and our gate to pay the players.

"I know the commitment of the players is there. Not one of them has missed a session from July when we have been able to train.

"What is happening now is that all Championship clubs are susceptible to things going on in the transfer market with Premiership clubs moving in for Championship players.

"I don't blame any Premiership manager for looking at players at our level and I don't blame the players for wanting to go, but I do blame the authorities for us not having played any League football at all this season. In my view, it didn't have to be this way."