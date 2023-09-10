A positive result can get Northern Ireland going in the right direction, says Jonny Evans

It once played a key role in the Soviet’s secret space programme, and Jonny Evans feels victory in Kazakhstan can give lift-off to Northern Ireland.

Even after a dismal qualifying campaign, the defender sees signs of hope for the team.

And he hopes the former Soviet Republic can be the launchpad to better times.

“I feel like in a different way we are evolving as a team and we’re actually becoming better as a team,” he said.

“Our results aren’t showing that but our all-round play and our tactical understanding of the game is improving a lot, which is giving us chances to compete, and I don’t think we’re far off.

“Sometimes you just need that one result that can kick-start you, give the players in the squad a little bit of belief to push on.”

Evans (35), who recently signed a one-year deal to return to Manchester United, came through 90 minutes in Slovenia unscathed.

His experience will be crucial in Astana, where Northern Ireland face a testing challenge in unusual conditions.

They have to contend with a five-hour time difference, an artificial surface and a feverish atmosphere at the Astana Arena, where the country’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to be present.

Northern Ireland struggled to break down the Kazakhs at Windsor Park, with Abat Aimbetov scoring an 88th minute winner.

Evans admits the result still rankles three months on.

He added: “The way we conceded the goal right near the end was obviously disappointing on the night, but there are other aspects to the match that we have been looking at - our attacking play and so on.

“We obviously had a lot of the ball in the last match and hopefully we can use that a bit better and create more chances and cause more problems for them.”

Speaking on the eve of the game, Michael O’Neill said the experience of players like Evans can be invaluable to a young squad.

And Evans agrees, saying it is time to repay the help and support he was shown in his early days in the international squad.

“I do feel like we have a big part to play in that,” he added. “I’ve been around international football for a long time. I think the three oldest in the squad at the minute, on this trip, are myself, Josh (Magennis, 33) and George Saville (30), so there’s plenty of international experience there.

“You’re always trying to pass on that wisdom to the younger lads and giving them the support that they need and the support that we were given in the past.”

Evans admits the qualifying campaign has been a massive disappointment.

“It’s disappointing losing games and when you see where we are in the group, it’s not where, as Michael said, we envisaged that we’d be.

“But there are five games left in the group and we’ve got to make the most of them and try and win as many games as we can. I think that’s all you can do really — just keep looking forward and hopefully something changes.

“A win away from home can maybe kickstart something for us.”