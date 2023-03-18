A swift and self-inflicted end to Cliftonville’s chase for glory this season

Cliftonville took the Irish League title race to the final day last season. The challenge this term has ended with six games left.

It has been a dreadful fortnight for the Reds. Out of the Irish Cup and now out of the chase for Premiership glory. Talk about a Dungannon double whammy.

At the start of March with Cliftonville’s fabulous form at Solitude, no one would have thought two home games against the Swifts would ruin the campaign for Paddy McLaughlin’s side yet that’s exactly what happened and the Reds only have themselves to blame.

In the Cup, they didn’t show up against the Stangmore Park outfit and were deservedly knocked out at the Quarter-Final stage.

Cliftonville fans were understandably dejected because, with other big clubs already eliminated, they felt this would be the year they would end the curse and lift the trophy for the first time since 1979.

Still, for all that disappointment there was the League title to play for. No more.

After another 2-1 defeat to Dungannon, Cliftonville are nine points behind leaders Larne with six matches remaining. It’s effectively 10 because Larne’s goal difference is way better.

Even if McLaughlin’s team are perfect in the run-in, they need a Devon Loch-type collapse from Larne.

Losing once at home to a Dungannon side fighting relegation is poor. Losing twice in succession is shocking.

Of course, Dean Shiels and his players merit credit but, make no mistake, this latest result is on the Reds and their alarming inability to hold on to leads.

In back-to-back January games against Carrick Rangers and Coleraine, they were two goals up in the second-half and drew both matches, dropping four vital points.

Last Monday, McLaughlin’s men led Crusaders late on but couldn’t see it out, drawing 2-2.

Clearly Cliftonville have not been learning their lessons.

Against Dungannon yesterday, they were 1-0 ahead through Ronan Hale’s fine header entering the dying seconds, only to let Padraig Lynch nod into the net unmarked inside the area in the 89th minute.

If that was desperate defending, what happened in the 93rd minute was criminal with Joseph Moore sliding in the winner 20 seconds after the visitors had cleared the ball out of their own box.

That was the 40th goal Cliftonville have conceded in 32 Premiership fixtures this season. For all the brilliance of Hale and Sean Moore at the other end, that defensive record is not the stuff of Champions.

Last season, Cliftonville shipped 29 goals in 38 matches as they lost the title by a single point to Linfield. It’s 11 more to date this term. What will be so frustrating for McLaughlin, his staff and the supporters is how many soft goals the Reds have allowed into their net, especially at the business end of the campaign.

As a comparison, Larne have only let in 18 League goals in 2022/2023 which is why they are the top dogs and why if you were naming a team of the season today, goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson plus defenders Tomas Cosgrove, Cian Bolger, Shaun Want and Aaron Donnelly would be in it.

On Friday, Tiernan Lynch’s superbly organised side collected a 21st clean sheet of the Premiership season, beating Ballymena United 1-0. Lynch and his players continue to impress.

Linfield are their closest challengers, now seven points adrift with a similar goal difference thanks to a 7-0 thumping of Newry City with Joel Cooper scoring four.

After winning the BetMcLean Cup, the Blues will fancy a strong finish aiming to take advantage of any Larne slip ups.

Cliftonville need a title miracle. More likely they are playing for a European place. In the remaining weeks, they must make sure that a season which promised so much does not completely fall apart and they end up with nothing.