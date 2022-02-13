Aaron McCarey on repaying Glentoran support after infamous Bobby Burns incident: ‘Passion got the better of me’

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons in Friday night’s Big Two showdown with rivals Linfield at the BetMcLean Oval.

Conor McMenamin bagged the crucial second-half goal that took the East Belfast side — craving their first Gibson Cup success since 2009 — back to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

It certainly wasn’t a classic by any means, as the game between the country’s two biggest clubs failed to live up to its pre-match billing.

Just when Glentoran thought they had weathered a late onslaught, Blues defender Sam Roscoe met a wonderful injury-time cross from Matthew Clarke and his header had goal written all over it until McCarey catapulted across his line to produce a wonder save.

When the ball broke to substitute Chris McKee, he also looked a certain scorer until Paddy McClean came in with a telling block.

Mick McDermott’s boys survived, thanks to McCarey, who was given a special ovation by the home fans on the way off.

Not so long ago he was the club villain, having blotted his copybook following an ugly brawl with team-mate Bobby Burns, which cost him a five-game ban. Some supporters even wanted him sacked.

It was all forgotten following his extraordinary antics on a night Glentoran’s title aspirations reached dizzy new heights.

“When you do wrong, you hold up your hands and move on,” said McCarey.

“In the world we live in these days, it was blown massively out of proportion.

“Bobby and I get on great. I’m a very passionate person and I suppose at that stage, the passion got the better of me for 30 seconds.

“Hopefully, performances like this can repay the faith the club, the gaffer and the lads put in me.

“Along with my family, they were the most important ones to back me.

“My true friends also came out, I had all the support I needed.

“People can give as much abuse and stick online as they want, but I’m quite lucky to be a strong-minded person.

“Some other people may not be as fortunate and may crack under that kind of pressure. It’s the world we live in unfortunately. Everyone is there, everyone has got an opinion.

“It was a challenging time, but I have a great wife and family. I’ve a great manager, support staff and the players as well. They all supported me through it.”

On his fantastic save, McCarey added: “It was purely reaction, I just tried to make myself big and have it hit me.

“Some days they go in and some days you keep them out, thankfully I managed to keep that one out. The ball came back in again, but between Paddy and myself we managed to get it away. It was a bit of a mad scramble; it was serious defending from our boys.

“We have a team of winners in the dressing room, they just hate losing. Some teams accept defeat, but no one accepts defeat in our group. That’s what has got us to where we are at this stage of the season.”

Disappointed Linfield boss David Healy insists his boys must adopt a more ruthless streak in front of goal.

“There is no point in saying it’s a good save by the goalkeeper or a good block by the defender, we have got to be more ruthless in those situations,” he said.

“We have let so many teams off the hook this year by not being clinical and ruthless.

“If that continues, it’s going to cost us points like it did at The Oval. We had two or three chances to score and we passed them up.

“The mood is still upbeat. Considering we lost a derby game, there was the initial disappointment and inquest that lasted all of 90 seconds. One or two of our more senior players voiced their opinion, which was good.

“But there was still a steely belief in the dressing room. There is still a lot of football to be played.

“Yes, the players are hurting, but they will have the bit between their teeth going forward.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, Kane 6 (Burns, 68 mins, 6), Marshall 7, Donnelly 6 (O’Connor, 77 mins, 6), McDaid 6, Murray 7, McClean 7, Clucas 7, Marron 8, McMenamin 7 (Cushnie, 88 mins, 5), Plum 6. Unused subs: Bigirimana, McCartan, Crowe, Glendinning.

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Roscoe 6, Shields 7, Callacher 7, Manzinga 6, Clarke 7, Fallon 6, Mulgrew 7 (McKee, 88 mins, 5), Pepper 7 (Devine, 83 mins, 6), Quinn 7 (Millar, 68 mins, 6), Hastie 6 (Vertainen, 68 mins, 6). Unused subs: Walsh, Hall, McClean.

REFEREE: Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 8.