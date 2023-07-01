Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran hold on for back-to-back wins at Loughgall Stages Rally

Aaron McLaughlin and Darren Curran made it back-to-back victories in Saturday's PRM and RPM Motorsport-sponsored Loughgall Stages Rally.

The Ford Fiesta R5 duo emerged victorious by just 2.4 seconds from the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of erstwhile leaders Aidan Wray and Martin Brady in County Armagh.

Former multiple winner Damian Toner rounded out the podium places in third and ended the fixture as the leading modified driver at the wheel of his Ford Escort MK2, edging a number of four-wheel-drive cars in the process, including Jason Mitchell and Joe Hegarty.

Local man Jason Black (Toyota Starlet) was the next best placed Modified competitor in sixth position with team-mate Karl Egan.

The win had added significance for McLaughlin and Curran as Saturday marked the twenty fifth anniversary of the North Armagh Motor Club event which, in a change from previous years, incorporated a six-mile closed-road stage.