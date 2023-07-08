Abbie Magee: Cliftonville Ladies proud to represent improving Premiership in All-Island Semi-Final

Abbie Magee and Cliftonville face Cork City in last four of the Avenir All-Island Cup

Cliftonville Ladies are hungry to make this a red-letter day for everyone in Northern Ireland football.

Before the start of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup – the first ever cross-border female competition — there was a widely-held perception that the League of Ireland in the south was stronger than the Women’s Premiership in the north.

And with Cliftonville now Northern Ireland’s sole representatives in the Semi-Finals after Glentoran Women lost to Shamrock Rovers when victory would have put them into the last four, it is on the Reds to put on a show of strength for the northern League.

A home draw against Cork City, who have ripped up the form book and reached the last four with an unbeaten record despite sitting bottom of their own League with only two points from 13 games, has given Cliftonville an ideal opportunity to reach the Final and become the inaugural all-Ireland champions, but it is about more than just that.

“All of the teams from our League have competed and done really well against the League of Ireland teams so I think that shows how much our League has come on,” said Cliftonville’s Northern Ireland international defender Abbie Magee (left).

“It’s been massive for not just us, but all of the teams from our League, who have performed well.

“They’ve been really competitive and strong games.

“Sometimes you don’t get a competitive game every week, so it’s been really good to play a competitive game weekly.

“We’ve done well in it I think – we’re in a Semi-Final so that would say that we have – but we want to go even further.”

Cliftonville suffered just a single League defeat before claiming the first women’s League title in their history last season.

This time around they have again lost just once in all competitions and only conceded goals in two matches domestically, leading them to the finals of both the Women’s Premiership League Cup as well as the County Antrim Women’s Cup later this month.

The team’s strong appetite for silverware means that being in two finals already hasn’t satisfied their desire.

“It’s massive to be in two finals already. At the start of the season we set ourselves standards to be in every Final,” said Magee.

“We won the League last season and we want to keep that too.

“With two Finals and a Semi-Final at this stage it shows that we’ve done well so far this season, but we always want more and we have the squad to do it.

“Everyone has started the season well and everybody has been really good.

“We just hope now that we can carry that form on and get into another Final.”

*Galway United booked their place in the final when they beat Wexford Youths 4-3 on penalties in the first semi-final.

Rainna Jarrett had given Wexford the lead early in the second half and Kate Thompson‘s equaliser 18 minutes from time took the tie to a shoot-out.