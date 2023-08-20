Adam McLean ready to put his injury woes behind him in return to Manx Grand Prix

Adam McLean (right) will be part of the Laylaw Racing team at the Manx Grand Prix

Adam McLean will return to the Mountain Course at the Manx Grand Prix today for the first time in five years.

The Northern Ireland rider will ride a TZ250 Yamaha for the Republic of Ireland-based Laylaw Racing team, which is run by Gerry Lawlor and former two-time Isle of Man TT winner Eddie Laycock, and a 500 Royal Enfield.

McLean last raced around the infamous 37.73-mile course in 2018, finishing second in the Lightweight race at the Classic TT behind fellow Ulster rider Lee Johnston.

However, the Tobermore man, who made his TT debut in 2017, was ruled out for the 2019 season after crashing in the Supertwin race at the Tandragee 100.

He endured a 14-month layoff before returning to action in 2020 in the British Championship in the Junior Superstock class.

McLean made a successful road racing return at the Cookstown 100 in September 2020 — the only Irish national event that went ahead amid the Covid-19 pandemic — winning the Supersport and Supertwin races.

However, a further crash in qualifying at Brands Hatch, breaking his right humerus, and complications over a right wrist injury had McLean fearing his racing days could be over.

He managed to overcome the injury and battled back to fitness in 2021, claiming podium finishes at Armoy.

But with none of the major road races taking place due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, his return to the TT Mountain Course was put on hold.

McLean, though, missed out again in 2022 after parting company from the McAdoo Racing team, while his plans to return at the Manx Grand Prix on a Laylaw Racing Yamaha were thwarted when he broke his collarbone in a motocross accident.

McLean sat out the TT this year due to budget pressures but will finally set off down Bray Hill once more when practice gets underway this afternoon at the centenary Manx Grand Prix.

“Everything seems to be going well and with the crash I had at Tandragee, and then I went through a period of injuries, it’s been a rough couple of seasons,” McLean said.

“I had a few crashes last year that dented my confidence although I didn’t maybe realise it at the time.

“But I feel that I’m past that now and I feel as good as I have prior to that, so I’m just enjoying riding motorbikes again. I’m feeling good and generally I’m feeling happy at the minute.

“I didn’t do the TT but the Manx was in the plan this year. The structure of the team doesn’t allow that [TT] with the costs involved and I had missed the TT for four years in a row, so I wasn’t going to panic about it,” added McLean, who finished fourth and fifth in the Supersport races at Armoy last month on the J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha, and second in the Moto3 and Supertwin races.

“People see the big set up and think that it’s all covered but there’s a huge cost involved and that’s a big reason why I didn’t go to the TT.

“The Manx is a lot more relaxed and there’s a lot less responsibility on my shoulders.”

McLean is joined in the Laylaw team by Mike Browne, who won the Lightweight race in 2022 after deputising for the injured Northern Ireland rider, and veteran Ian Lougher.

Michael Dunlop is also entered in Friday’s race on a 250cc Honda.

Dunlop is among the main favourites in the Classic Superbike race on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750.

The entry includes Dean Harrison, John McGuinness, James Hillier, Derek Sheils, Paul Jordan, David Johnson and Nathan Harrison, while Michael Sweeney could make his comeback from injury following a serious crash at the North West 200.