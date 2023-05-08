Adam McLean targets podium places and better luck at this year’s North West 200

Adam McLean is hoping for a change of fortunes at this year's North West 200

Adam McLean could do with a change of fortune at the North West 200, where the Tobermore rider is targeting podiums this year with new team J McC Roofing.

McLean’s main focus will be in the Supersport and Supertwin races for Jason McCaw’s Banbridge-based outfit.

The 27-year-old will ride a Yamaha R6 and a Kawasaki Supertwin in the orange and white J McC Roofing colours at the north coast meeting, which is his top priority this year after he decided against competing at the Isle of Man TT.

McLean, who parted company from the McAdoo Racing team last year following a five-year association, will also ride a J McC Roofing Kawasaki Superstock machine.

He finished fourth in the opening Supersport race last May in wet conditions but that was his only finish of the meeting.

Adam McLean at Oulten Park on his new JMcC Roofing bike

McLean also had a strong ride to fourth in the Supersport class in 2017 but a series of mechanical issues and injury setbacks have stifled his progress at Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race, and he is hoping to have a year to remember for the right reasons in 2023.

“I haven’t had the best of luck at the North West but it has to change sometime — we could really do with a couple of podiums,” McLean said.

“I’m focusing on the Supersport and Supertwin classes this year and we’re strong on both bikes, so we’ll concentrate on those and try and get some good results at the North West.

“I’m riding a Kawasaki ZX-10 as well because you need as much track time as you can get at the North West.

“Things have to change sometime and we’ve just never had a proper run at it. In 2016 I went on a Supertwin and it blew up in Thursday practice and that was it over for me, because at that stage it was just myself and a couple of lads with a van and a bike.

“The next year in 2017 I had two fourths — one on the Supertwin and one on the 600 — but in the other Supertwin and Supersport races I was ruled out with mechanical failures,” he added.

“In 2018 I only finished one race when I had a fourth in the first Supertwin race, but then everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. We had a mechanical in the second Supertwin race and then we had engine failures in the two Supersport races.

“I missed the event in 2019 (through injury) and then there was obviously no race in 2020 or 2021. I returned last year but we only finished one race.”

Adam McLean is hoping for a change of fortunes at this year's North West 200

The Supersport races are often the most fiercely contested at the North West and it looks set to be no different this week, with a host of past winners holding designs on claiming the spoils.

British Supersport Championship leader Lee Johnston is the early favourite after he narrowly kept Davey Todd at bay to win a thrilling second Supersport race in 2022. Johnston won twice at Silverstone last month and is in top form on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha as the Fermanagh man aims to add to his two previous wins in the class.

Todd, also second in the wet opening Supersport race behind Alastair Seeley 12 months ago, rates as a red-hot challenger on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda as he attempts to turn the tables on the Ulstermen.

Manxman Conor Cummins gives Clive Padgett a formidable line-up across the classes alongside Todd on the Milenco Honda machines.

Carrick’s Seeley has won more Supersport races than anyone else, with 13 of his 27 victories achieved on 600cc machinery.

The 43-year-old is an intriguing proposition this year as he rides a Ducati V2 Panigale in a collaboration between British championship outfit Moto Rapido and TAS Racing.

Adam McLean in action during Supersport practice for last year's North West 200.

Peter Hickman was unable to ride his PHR Trooper Beer Triumph 765 in the Supersport races in 2022 due to the rules in place at the time, but the Burton-on-Trent man will line up on the British machine this week and is something of a dark horse in the class.

Michael Dunlop, a podium finisher last year, is back on his MD Racing Yamaha and is a leading protagonist, while Nottingham’s Richard Cooper holds serious claims for Northern Ireland team Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing.

Cooper will ride a Yamaha R6 and is joined in the team by Bradford’s Dean Harrison, who will also be optimistic of his prospects as he makes the switch from Kawasaki.

Cooper finished as the runner-up twice on the Yamaha in the British Supersport races at Oulton Park over the bank holiday weekend and is looking to carry that form into the North West 200.

“I rode the BPE Yamaha for the first time at the final round of the British Championship last year at Brands Hatch, finishing second and third,” said Cooper.

“Then I had two wins on the R6 at the Sunflower meeting and I knew the bike was the business. I think I now have the package to do the same at the North West.”

OMG Yamaha’s James Hillier also comes into the equation and Paul Jordan is hoping to sneak in under the radar on the PreZ Racing Yamaha.

Veteran Jeremy McWilliams clinched a sensational rostrum finish in third place last year in the wet Supersport race on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha. The Glengormley man will ride for another Northern Ireland team this year, joining Darren Gilpin’s Wilson Craig Honda outfit.

Mike Browne will spearhead the charge for John Burrows’ team as he makes his debut at the event after being ruled out last year through injury.

Jamie Coward cannot be dismissed lightly on the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Yamaha R6 and Michael Sweeney from Skerries is a solid top-10 man on the EM Building Yamaha.