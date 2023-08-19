Adrien Fourmaux thrilled to etch his name into Ulster Rally history after braving the elements

Adrien Fourmaux became only the fifth overseas driver to etch his name on the Ulster Rally trophy after mastering what he said were some of the trickiest conditions he has experienced in his career to date.

He managed to end the 20-year stranglehold British and Irish competitors have enjoyed over the closed-road event to join an exclusive club that includes a few of the sport’s most prolific figures.

The Finnish duo of Pentti Airikkala and Tapio Laukkanen won in 1979 and 2003 respectively, with Swedish legend Stig Blomqvist tasting success in 1983 and double World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl doing likewise the following year.

“It is a very nice feeling to have won because it is not easy given the competition here,” explained Fourmuax. “The Irish drivers have been really fast all weekend – the was pace was so high – so I am very happy for the M-Sport team and for us because the Ulster Rally is really a famous rally.”

On his first – and potentially last – visit to these shores in a competitive capacity, Fourmaux tamed a wet and windy Friday leg to reach the overnight halt in Newry holding a slender 7.4 second lead and by the end of Saturday’s opening loop of three stages that had quadrupled to 29.6 seconds.

Even a conservative approach to manage the gap to him and eventual runner-up Callum Devine’s second time over the same three speed tests in the afternoon did little to dent his total advantage, as he pulled up at the end of ‘Mount Pleasant 2’ with co-pilot Alexandre Coria 47.7 seconds clear.

Second overall – and first of the Irish Tarmac Championship points-scoring contingent – was more than enough for Devine to claw the Tarmac title from the clutches of 2022 champion, Josh Moffett.

The decision to play it safe for the closing miles and run with a wet Pirelli compound made things tricker than Devine would have liked – but he still had plenty in hand over a disconsolate Moffett, who struggled across both days to find a rhythm in his Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

That meant he eventually ended the meeting in seventh after losing two spots on the last special stage to the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of Jason Mitchell and the Citroen C3 Rally2 belonging to Robert Barrable.

“Every win here feels really special,” said Devine, who has previously clinched the British Junior Rally Championship title before going on to compete in the Junior World Rally Championship and FIA European Rally Championship prior to turning his attention to matters much closer to home.

“The competition in Ireland has always been very strong and the pace has always been very strong, so it’s great to come back and win the rallies you grew up watching – I am delighted. To be honest, what we have achieved has not sunk in yet, it will take time, but I am happy to have done it.”

An epic race for the final spot on the podium between Cathan McCourt and Jonathan Greer went right down to the wire and it was eventually settled in favour of the latter – albeit by six seconds.

McCourt was lucky to still be at the races having lost a wheel to a puncture on stage six and then escaping damage to another on his Ford Fiesta Rally2 when he clipped a rock on stage seven.

Elsewhere, Jason Black was the top Modified finisher and Kyle White returned maximum points in the Junior British Rally Championship battle.

RESULTS – MODERN TYRES ULSTER RALLY

1. Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 1h 35m 30.9

2. Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) +47.7s

3. Jonny Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2) +50.9

4. Cathan McCourt/Dean O’Sullivan (Ford Fiesta Rally2) +57s

5. Jason Mitchell/Paddy McCrudden (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) +2m 46.6s

6. Robert Barrable/Gordon Noble (Citroen C3 Rally2) +2m 50.7s

7. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) +2m 52.8s

8. Garry Pearson/Daniel Barritt (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) +4m 57.5s

9. Neil Roskell/Rob Fagg (Ford Fiesta Rally2) +7m 2.2s

1.0 Jason Black/Karl Egan (Toyota Starlet) +8m 4.1s