After a famous win in France, how Ulster must wish this was just a one-legged affair against Toulouse

Robert Baloucoune of Ulster breaks clear to score their fourth and his third try

What odds, you wonder, would you have been given at the start of the day that Ulster would go to the home of the European Cup’s holders and most successful side and leave wishing that this last-16 tie was instead just a one-legged affair?

A second consecutive win in France having gone five years without one is a significant achievement in itself for Dan McFarland’s side but they’ll have seen plenty from 14-man Toulouse to know this is a tie that will be very much still alive when the sides meet again back in Belfast next weekend.

This was a game, naturally, turned on its head by Juan Cruz Malla upending Ben Moxham onto his.

While the contest was only ten minutes old when the aerial clash brought about a red card for the Toulouse wing, enough time had elapsed to sense les rouge et noirs had been in the mood to take a big step towards a sixth star on their jersey.

They led through Emmaneul Meafou’s sixth minute score and even by that early stage were on their second visit into Ulster’s ‘22’.

Quite whether this was to be the pattern of the game or an opening purple patch will never be known but over their 70 minutes spent a man down they were clearly a side determined not to give up their crown without a fight.

Explosive in the contact area, their work at the ruck meant Ulster would never feel on the most stable of footing while their towering lock pairing ensured it was a difficult day at the line-out too.

That they led until the hour mark was testament to how well they were negating Ulster’s usual strengths, especially in the set-piece and their usually potent maul, but when the visitors did get to the edges and make the most of their extra man, they had a supreme finisher in fine form in the shape of Robert Baloucoune.

The 24-year-old missed out on the recent South African trip but, just as when returning from a shoulder injury in the pool stages, did not miss a beat here.

By the time of his first score directly after the red card, he’d already showed off his defensive skills with a fine tackle on Thomas Ramos to stop what looked a certain try down his flank and it was a testament to his skills without the ball that on a day when he scored his first professional hat-trick his contributions in stopping Toulouse loomed almost as large.

While his second did not require much, with an ailing Stuart McCloskey having done the lion’s share of the work, his third displayed his fine instincts.

With the vociferous home fans, already incensed by the wholly correct red card decision, howling that the twice capped Irish international had jumped from the line early, replays appeared to suggest he had timed things just right to pluck Antoine Dupont’s looping pass from the air and sprint for the opposite posts.

With replacement loosehead prop Andrew Warwick having crashed over between Baloucoune’s second and final tries, a 13-point lead with ten minutes remaining looked to have Ulster with one foot in the last eight. Toulouse, though, would have one last sting in their tail.

With their offloading game ensuring things were concluding at a frantic pace, it was the hosts who were on the front foot as the final whistle neared.

When Ulster shipped a penalty in front of their posts, knocking it over and accepting a ten-point deficit under the circumstances seemed likely, but Ugo Mola’s men had other ideas.

Their bravery was rewarded when, off a tap and go, Romain Ntamack would score a try that could loom so large seven days hence.

Indeed, having claimed the kick-off and attacked from deep, there was a brief moment when it looked like they may pull off one of the most incredible comebacks in the long history of this competition. Instead, a knock-on brought things to a close.

As the final whistle sounded, both sets of players collapsed to the turf, a combination of the introduction of two-legged games and the extraordinary events of those final 90 seconds ensuring that it was hard to know just who ended the game feeling better about their chances of progression next Saturday evening.

With matters so finely poised, a real battle to claim a quarter-final spot awaits.

TOULOUSE:T Ramos; J Mallia, Z Holmes, P Ahki, M Lebel: R Ntamack, A Dupont (cap); R Neti, P Mauvaka, D Aldegheri; Rory Arnold, E Meafou; R Elstadt, T Flament, F Cros.

Replacements: C Baille (for Neti, 49), C Faumuina, 49), Richie Arnold (for Meafou, 57), A Jelonch (for Elstadt, 57), A Placines (for Cros, 63), S Guitone (for Ahki, 67) G Cramont (for Placines, 67) M Page Rello (for Guitone, 74)

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, B Moxham; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (cap); M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen

Replacements: R Lyttle (for Moxham, 10), T O’Toole (for Moore, 50), L Marshall (for McCloskey, 50), J Murphy (for Rea, 54), K Treadwell (for O’Connor, 54), A Warwick (for O’Sullivan, 55), N Doak (for Cooney, 71), B Roberts (for Herring, 80)

REFEREE: Wayne Barnes

Star man: Rob Baloucoune (ULS)