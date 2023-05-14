After Glentoran secure play-off glory, European draw prospects for Irish League clubs revealed

There are just 37 days until the draw for the First Qualifying Round of the Europa Conference League — and Glentoran’s name will be in the hat at UEFA’s Nyon headquarters.

Yesterday’s victory over Cliftonville in the NI Football League’s European Play-Off Final at The BetMcLean Oval means the Glens will join fellow Belfast representatives Linfield and Crusaders in the competition, which gets under way on Thursday, July 13.

The Crues’ Irish Cup win means that, depending on the outcome of a raft of other Leagues and Cups across the continent in the coming weeks, they could yet be given a bye to the Second Qualifying Round which kicks off a fortnight later, while Linfield’s seeded status should in theory present them with a relatively negotiable route through the first two rounds.

Welsh European debutants Penybont join the likes of Gibraltarian minnows Bruno’s Magpies — who gave Crusaders a scare last summer — as potential early opponents for David Healy’s side, who could also be paired with Derry City in either of the first two phases.

The Crues could, meanwhile, renew acquaintances with 2012 and 2013 Euro foes Rosenborg, with the likes of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Viktoria Plzen and Bodo/Glimt lying in wait should they bypass the opening stage, where their coefficient of 4.5 means they have yet to be formally classified as either seeded or unseeded; the latter of which opens the door to a possible showdown with Dundalk.

However, Glentoran are a certainty to be unseeded and, in addition to the Oriel Park outfit, can include Welsh Premier League runners-up Connah’s Quay Nomads among a list of potential opponents bolstered by the traditional sprinkling of Faroese, Andorran and Estonian representation.

Larne’s fate is somewhat more straightforward to call.

They will be unseeded for the First Qualifying Round of the Champions League — where Shamrock Rovers and The New Saints present perhaps the most favourable options in a list of opposition topped by Ferencvaros, BATE and Astana — which will be drawn on June 20 and commence in mid-July.

Victory in that opening tie would at the very least guarantee Tiernan Lynch’s side a place in the Play-Offs for Conference League group stage football, while defeat would mean dropping into UEFA’s third-tier competition at the Second Qualifying Round.

EUROPEAN CALENDAR

Champions League First Qualifying Round draw: June 20

First Qualifying Round: July 11/12 & July 18/19

Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round draw: June 20

First Qualifying Round: July 3 & July 20