Aidan O’Brien’s Tower of London powers to glory in the Ulster Derby

Tower Of London pipped Ibrahimovic to the post thanks to an impressive effort from Killian Hennessy

Killian Hennessy claimed victory in the Ulster Derby aboard the Aidan O'Brien-trained Tower of London

Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien won the Ulster Derby for the third time, with the impressive Tower Of London partnered by Killian Hennessy – the jockey having his first ride in three years.

British raider Ibrahimovic looked like the possible winner when leading at the two-furlong mark having travelled well, however, under a patient ride, the rival Ballydoyle horse delivered a strong late challenge in the final furlong.

Being a brother to 2017 Irish Derby victor Capri, he looks capable of bigger prizes than the £100,000 for landing yesterday’s feature, while the winner’s stable companion Hippodrome finished in third-place and has the potential for a big staying handicap later in the year.

Hennessy beamed: “Aidan gives all the lads a chance. I’m at Ballydoyle four-and-a-half years and just finished a degree in mechanical engineering, and Aidan again allowed me time to combine studying and riding out as he’s very keen on getting an education. I was cantering the whole way and confident of winning.

“He’s obviously a very good horse and graded class. I want to thank the owners for putting me up on the horse.”

A photo finish determined the winner of the supporting feature, the Ulster Oaks, in a blanket finish, with Enfranchise – trained by Shark Hanlon and with Gavin Ryan aboard – prevailing.

The ex-Mark Johnston-trained filly was always prominent and repelled the late thrust of Grecian Slipper by a nose on the line, with less than a length covering the first five home.

“Shark was very sweet on her chances and said to make plenty of use of her. She’s a real hardy filly,” Ryan reflected.

The winner was also the milestone 200th triumph for the Galway-based Mee family.

Picture Of A City, trained at Caledon by Andy Oliver, supplied a local victor on Derby day.

Dylan Browne McMonagle was content to sit behind the leaders until hitting the front in the final furlong to register an easy success.

The winner backed from 9/2 to 5/2 favourite, and was greeted by the local trainer and his wife Saffron with sons Sam, Tom and Ben delighted at their dad’s triumphant horse.

Oliver said: “It was a solid performance and the conditions of the race suited. It has taken time for him to string things together and Dylan gave him a great ride.”