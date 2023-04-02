Alan Reynolds made me a better manager, says Derry City’s Ruaidhri Higgins

Alan Reynolds is expected to become assistant manager at Waterford — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins has described his departing number two Alan Reynolds as an ‘amazing friend’.

It’s expected that Reynolds will return home for family reasons and become Keith Long’s assistant at First Division side Waterford.

The Republic of Ireland U21 assistant manager had an emotional farewell from the City squad, and the travelling support, at a rain-soaked Shelbourne on Friday night.

The Candystripes secured a narrow 1-0 success at Tolka Park, thanks to Ryan Graydon’s first half goal, in what was the perfect send off for Reynolds.

Chants of ‘there’s only one Alan Reynolds’ was sung from the rain-drenched Derry supporters, before Higgins embraced the Waterford man as they made their way to the changing rooms.

His departure will be a massive blow for the Derry manager, who hopes to announce a replacement in due course.

“Obviously Alan wasn’t here in my first year as manager, but he was here last year and he has been amazing to me as a friend,” insisted Higgins.

“Personally and professionally he has definitely improved me as a manager. At the minute there’s nothing confirmed and we’ll talk more once things develop.”

City, who are still unbeaten in the Premier Division after seven games, entertain Drogheda United next Friday evening, in what will be the first of two quick fire games at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, as Declan Devine returns to Foyleside with Bohemians on Easter Monday.

However Higgins is only focused on securing three points against Kevin Doherty’s side, who themselves came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Cork City last Friday.

“Look it’s going to be a difficult game against Drogheda,” he added.

“But we’re just delighted to have won at Shelbourne and we’ll move on to next week full of confidence, because of the display at Tolka Park.”