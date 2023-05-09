Alastair Seeley hopeful for British Championship return in 2023 after dominating Ulster scene

Alastair Seeley was the first recipient of the new Jonathan Rea trophy at the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast last month

Alastair Seeley has been linked with a move to his old team TAS Racing — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Alastair Seeley hasn’t given up hope of returning to compete at British Championship level in 2023 after dominating the Ulster short circuit scene over the past two years.

The Carrickfergus man is a former two-time British champion, winning the Superstock 1000 title in 2009 and the Supersport crown in 2011.

Seeley is also the most successful rider in the history of the North West 200, increasing his record haul of victories around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course on the north coast to a staggering 27 with a brilliant treble last year.

The 43-year-old has spent the past two seasons riding for the Antrim-based IFS Racing Yamaha team, winning the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back.

However, his plans for this year have yet to be officially confirmed, although Seeley has been linked with a move back to former team TAS Racing.

The Carrickfergus man has made no secret of his desire to return to the British Championship paddock but Seeley has been keeping his cards close to his chest as he weighs up his options.

“We’ve had two years at home and won championships, set lap records and I’ve been the fastest I’ve ever been around Bishopscourt,” Seeley said.

“I banged bars with a lot of the local guys and some came back from the British Championship, and we were able to work with them as well.

“Some say the older the fiddle, the sweeter the tune, and that’s what I’m going with at the moment.

“I’d like to be back racing in the British Championship again and the last two years I’ve been racing here at home, and some people say I’ve been wasted racing at home,” he added.

“The North West 200 is a bit of a bonus for me, it’s my trump card and I’d like to be back there.

“I don’t know what I’m doing at the moment and people are telling me what I’m doing, but there’s no pen put to paper.”

Seeley, who won the Best Short Circuit Rider on Irish Circuits award and was the first recipient of the new Jonathan Rea trophy at the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast last month, says he remains indebted to the IFS Racing team for sticking by him over the last two years when he was unable to secure a suitable ride in the British Championship.

“I have to give a big thanks to IFS Yamaha, Graeme (Hanna, team owner) puts on a brilliant show,” he said.

“I’ve had good bikes and well-prepared machinery that has allowed me to do what I do.”

Seeley rolled back the years with a magnificent performance at last year’s North West 200, winning both Superstock races in wet and dry conditions and taking the spoils in a wet opening Supersport race to underline his status as the event’s most successful ever rider.

He has stated his ambition of reaching 34 victories at the event to match the preferred racing number he has displayed on his machines throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Michael Dunlop was in winning form at the second round of the South Africa Classic TT.

The Ballymoney man clinched a double at Welkom on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 last weekend and was back on the top step at Red Star Raceway yesterday as he prepares for the upcoming season.