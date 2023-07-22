Alastair Seeley masters wet conditions to claim first British championship win in four years

Alastair Seeley walked on water on Saturday to clinch his first major victory in the British championship in four years at a rain-soaked Brands Hatch.

The Ulster rider seized his chance in conditions in which he excels to get off the mark in the National Superstock 1000 Championship, splashing his way to a vintage win for Northern Ireland team SYNETIQ BMW.

It was Seeley’s first at British championship level since he won his final Supersport race at Brands Hatch in 2019, although the Carrick man was credited with a GP2 Cup triumph in 2020.

The 43-year-old was granted the opportunity to race in England again this season after competing at home in the Ulster Superbike series in 2021 and 2022, when Seeley won the Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back.

Yesterday, he felt a win was on the cards when the heavens opened and the former two-time British champion duly delivered in difficult conditions at a circuit where he claimed his only BSB success in similar conditions in 2010.

After a cautious start, he began to up the ante on the SYNETIQ BMW and recorded several fastest laps to reel in Billy McConnell and race leader Joe Talbot, passing both before edging ahead to win by 1.4s.

“Full credit to the boys, they’ve been working hard all weekend and then when we saw the rain we said ‘maybe this is our time’,” said Seeley.

“I won around here for my only British Superbike win in the wet in 2010 on a Relentless Suzuki with full electronics. The M1000RR has full electronics and when I looked at my dash I saw that we were doing similar lap times to what we did back then, so I was happy with that.

“I was sussing out the race at the beginning, fell back a bit and wasn’t that happy with the grip, but then I just kind of worked out where the grip was, which wasn’t a lot, and where it was sketchy.

“I just made sure not to tip off and I just trimmed the laps down and saw the gap growing slightly. Then I saw the backmarkers and I thought we were going to catch them in an awkward place, but I worked my way through them.

“It’s nice to get the win and thank you to the team for giving me this opportunity to come back because I was away for two years riding at home.”

Talbot held on for the runner-up spot ahead of McConnell, with Donegal’s Richard Kerr fourth on the AMD Honda. Banbridge man Simon Reid finished 12th and David Allingham from Eglinton was 16th.

Seeley is fourth in the championship ahead of the second race on Sunday (2:20pm).

In miserable conditions, the British Superbike Sprint race was red-flagged with five laps remaining due to suspected oil on the circuit.

Title contender Glenn Irwin was down in 10th place on the BeerMonster Ducati with team-mate Tommy Bridewell in seventh after a result was declared.

With less than two-thirds distance completed, half points were awarded, with Bridewell now leading Irwin by 26.5 points at the top ahead of Sunday afternoon’s races (1:35pm and 4:35pm).

Ryan Vickers took the win for the OMG Yamaha team by 0.152s from Danny Kent, with Christian Iddon third.

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy finished fourth on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

Randalstown man Eugene McManus was fifth in the British Supersport Sprint race.

Meanwhile, round eight of the World Superbike Championship takes place next weekend at Most in the Czech Republic, where Jonathan Rea will be aiming to maintain his recent run of podium finishes before the series enters a six-week summer break.