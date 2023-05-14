Alastair Seeley praises team’s impact as Superstock double leaves him one shy of 30 at NW200

Alastair Seeley leads Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd during the CP HIRE Superstock race at the fonacab Nicholl Oils NW200.

Majestic Alastair Seeley is one win away from an incredible 30 victories at the North West 200 after notching up his 29th success in yesterday’s Superstock race for a double.

The 43-year-old also won the first Superstock race on his SYNETIQ BMW on Thursday, repeating his two wins in the class from last year when he rode an IFS Racing Yamaha.

It was also a 16th victory for the Carrickfergus postman on TAS Racing machinery, continuing Seeley’s remarkable association with the Moneymore-based outfit.

Seeley took his latest win when the race was stopped on the last lap after Davey Todd’s Milenco by Padgett’s Honda machine was belching smoke as he approached Metropole in Portrush. Todd was third at the time.

Michael Dunlop was holding second place on his MD Racing Honda behind Seeley when the red flag came out and secured the runner-up spot, 0.7s behind.

Todd’s misfortune promoted Dean Harrison to the final rostrum place on his DAO Racing Kawasaki.

Before the race, confusion arose when it was announced that a request had been made by Dunlop tyres to cut the race by one lap to five on safety grounds.

However, it transpired that the request was made by the teams of those riders running Dunlop tyres.

Last year, competitors using Dunlop tyres’ rear Superbike slicks suffered delamination problems at the North West and were withdrawn from the second Superbike race on safety grounds.

Yesterday, Dunlop tyres released a statement confirming that they had not made any request for the Superstock race to be reduced in distance.

“Dunlop Tyres did not request for the race to be shortened,” it read.

“Michael Dunlop’s tyre was inspected after the earlier race and Dunlop Tyres did not see any reason for the race to be shortened.

“The NW200 organisers took this decision without Dunlop Tyres’ agreement.”

Seeley, who set a new lap record at 124.484mph on his final lap, praised his team for their role in his unrivalled success at the event.

“They just keep coming. It’s testament to the team around me,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without the machinery and the bikes. I can push with this bike.

“I just keep reading my board. I rode smooth, hit all my marks and made sure I didn’t overcook it.

“It’s working really well, I barely touched a button in that race and we brought her home, number 29.”

Superstock result

1 A Seeley (BMW) 21m 41.807s

2 M Dunlop (Honda) +0.715s

3 D Harrison (Kawasaki) +30.918s

4 M Rutter (Honda) 1 lap

5 J Hillier (Yamaha) 1 lap

6 J McGuinness (Honda) 1 lap

7 C Neve (Honda) 1 lap

8 E Kostamo (BMW) 1 lap

New Lap Record: Seeley 4m 19.407s (124.484mph)