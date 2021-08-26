All-Ireland final would be ‘dream come true’ for Tyrone’s Mattie Donnelly at end of difficult season

Mattie Donnelly has catalogued a host of memories now that he is in his 11th year as a foot-soldier with the Tyrone senior football team.

But if last season threw up formidable obstacles because of the Covid-19 threat, then the actual outbreak of the virus within the Red Hands squad this time round has presented problems that form a very different memory.

Yet the spirit, resilience and commitment which have been the county’s calling cards down through the years have again resurfaced in abundance ahead of next Saturday’s All-Ireland Semi-Final against Kerry.

That the on-off contest is definitely going ahead is a tribute to Tyrone’s endurance and fortitude and now they must aim to bring those qualities into play against a Kerry side who have been waiting patiently in the wings.

Donnelly, who has played at wing-back, midfield, half-forward and full-forward for the Red Hands, sees this mission as a seminal showdown.

“Obviously we have had our difficulties in Tyrone lately because of the Covid-19 virus but we are trying to be as positive as we can,” reveals Donnelly.

“When you look at Kerry, you see a team with a forward division that are in sync with each other and this allied to the individual skill-sets they all have ensures that their opponents invariably have their work cut out for them.

“On top of this, there is a meanness and a toughness to this Kerry defence for which they are not always given credit. It is worth stressing, I feel, that Kerry have serious running power from the back and when they are coming at you from different directions at full throttle they can be very hard to handle.”

Ahead of the Ulster Final against Monaghan, Donnelly declared: “I think they will prove a very, very formidable force and it’s going to be an unbelievably hard match.”

His prophecy proved spot on and having got over the line by the skin of their teeth in that game, Donnelly believes it could prove another white-knuckle ride against Kerry.

“They are the form team in the country at the minute, there can be no doubt about that,” insists the Trillick clubman. “Let’s just say we will have a lot of fires to put out if we hope to get into the Final. This is the ultimate test for us no matter how you look at it.”

While Kerry’s much vaunted attack invariably receives gushing plaudits, Donnelly is in no doubt that their defensive system can often prove water-tight.

“I think people maybe forget that Kerry have some of the best defenders in the country,” points out Donnelly. “When you look at players like Jason Foley, Gavin White and the others in there, you are looking at class acts. These players not only know how to keep forwards at bay but they are masters at counter-attacking.”

Tyrone joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have constructed a hard-working, tenacious, ambitious side that has claimed three Championship wins so far since their heavy League loss to Kerry, but it remains to be seen if the impact of the Covid-19 virus has taken any toll on the players.

Certainly Logan and Dooher, who have impressed since succeeding Mickey Harte towards the end of last year, will be totally focused on drawing up their starting line-up over the coming days.

Their challenge will be to formulate a defence that can keep the voracious Kerry attack in check, create a midfield set-up that will disrupt the Kingdom threat there and comprise an attack capable of hitting their opponents where it hurts most — on the scoreboard.

While their build-up to the game has been fragmented, Donnelly is hopeful that Tyrone can put their recent travails behind them and rise to the occasion.

“I think when you look at Tyrone you see players like Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler who are absolutely integral elements of our strategy,” emphasises Donnelly. “I know everyone does their bit but you need people putting themselves about in the middle third of the pitch in particular.”

Donnelly is currently revelling in his role in the inside line and having tortured the Donegal and Monaghan defences, he is hoping to pose a few headaches for the Kingdom defence.

“It has to be said that the other lads work very hard to get the ball into me and the least I can do is make every effort to lay it off or take scores. The team ethic is everything with us and the management have been working overtime to ensure that we have the right level of cohesion and understanding,” adds Donnelly.

And what would victory mean to Tyrone?

“Everything,” he responds. “To get to play in an All-Ireland Final would be a dream come true for us all. We have put in a big effort this year overall both on and off the pitch and we know the ball is now at our feet. It is up to us as players to take things on from here.”