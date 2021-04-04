All-Ireland League plan now backed by IFA and FAI in dramatic change of heart by governing bodies

A potential All-Ireland League is back on the table and will be a joint venture between the Irish Football Association and Football Association of Ireland, in conjunction with UEFA.

A proposal from Kerry businessman Kieran Lucid to set up an 'All-Island League' two years ago was kicked into touch by the Irish FA in October 2019.

But Sunday Life Sport has learned, with a third party no longer involved, there has been a dramatic change of heart at Windsor Park, with the IFA and the FAI having spent considerable time exploring the feasibility of a cross-border League competition.

"Talks are unofficial and at a very sensitive stage," says an insider. "UEFA want to encourage improved standards in weaker Leagues and this is potentially one avenue they feel can deliver improved standards."

There are many European countries eyeing up the potential for cross-border Leagues and last month Belgian sides voted in favour of a potential collaboration with clubs in the neighbouring Netherlands.

Clubs involved believe they can earn an eye-watering £400m from TV rights alone, a prospect that would be hard to reject out of hand.

Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia are understood to be considering a joint League and there have also been reports of an 'Atlantic League' made up of clubs from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Scotland and even the Republic of Ireland.

But Sunday Life Sport has been told a cross-border League on the island of Ireland is more likely, though nothing concrete has been decided.

"It is clear the mood music has changed within UEFA and that is filtering down through the member associations," added our source. "The mood music has also changed within the Irish FA with President David Martin now open to the idea, although Chief Executive Patrick Nelson is still dead against it.

"UEFA are preparing to make changes to the Champions League from 2024 onwards, this will be discussed at a meeting on April 19, and the potential for implementing joint Leagues will also be brought up at that meeting."

Sunday Life Sport has been told that a new All-Ireland League backed by UEFA, the IFA and the FAI will bring in significantly more finance than the Lucid proposal.

The Kerryman engaged Dutch consultants Hypercube to look into every aspect of a proposed cross-border League and concluded such a venture would rake in £6m.

UEFA Chief Executive Alexander Ceferin recently confirmed discussions about regional Leagues have taken place, underlining the change in stance from European football's governing body.

"More and more countries are interested in the possibility of a regional League because that would increase the value of clubs, as well as income from sponsors and the sale of TV rights," said Ceferin. "UEFA, in principle, has nothing against regional Leagues. The main problem is how to go from those Leagues to European competitions. UEFA would have to solve that problem.

"Regional Leagues are a serious undertaking and nothing concrete has been decided yet."